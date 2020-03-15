Lime Market to Offer Outlook on Growth Opportunities 2024

Lime is derived from heating limestone. Lime has basically two product type: quick lime and slaked lime. Manufacturing of lime involves several processes such as pulverizing, crushing, hydrating, and heating. Lime is used in various industries such as chemical, metallurgical, construction, environmental, agriculture, etc.

It is used as flux in steel manufacturing to remove impurities such as sulfur, silica, and phosphorus. Lime is one of the key raw materials used in construction. Due to its anti-stripping and binding properties it is highly preferred in construction industry.

Global Lime Market: Drivers and Trends

Rising construction industry is therefore expected to propel the lime market during the forecast period. Demand for lime is projected to increase significantly in the next few years owing to the rise in demand for lime in chemical intermediated segment. It is used in the production of various chemicals including calcium carbide, sodium alkali, citric acid, cyanimide, and petrochemicals. Increase in Demand in Wastewater Treatment is also anticipated to boost the overall market of lime during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominates the lime market in terms of production and demand.

Countries such as China, India, and Japan, are expected to be the key consumers of lime. Europe is the second largest consuming region. Air pollution is one of the major factors expected to hamper the lime market during the forecast period. Also, availability of alternatives materials is anticipated to adversely affect the lime market in the next few years.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for lime at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global lime market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for lime during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the lime market at the global and regional level.

Global Lime Market: Research Methodologies

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global lime market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the lime market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and end-use are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, European Lime Association, International Lime Association , USGS Mineral Information, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

