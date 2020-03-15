Managed File Transfer Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Managed File Transfer Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Managed File Transfer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Managed File Transfer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Managed File Transfer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Managed File Transfer market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Managed File Transfer market is valued at 1084.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1687.0 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2018 and 2025.

The major players in global Managed File Transfer market include

IBM

Axway

Saison Information Systems

Opentext

CA Technologies

Accellion

Globalscape

Primeur

Jscape

Ipswitch

Micro Focus

TIBCO

Attunity

SSH

Coviant Software

On the basis of product, the Managed File Transfer market is primarily split into

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Managed File Transfer in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Row

Key Stakeholders

Managed File Transfer Manufacturers

Managed File Transfer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Managed File Transfer Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

