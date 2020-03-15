MEDICAL RECRUITMENT MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the Medical Recruitment market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Medical Recruitment market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Medical Recruitment market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Recruitment . United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Medical Recruitment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Medical Recruitment market, including AMN Healthcare, Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Aya Healthcare, CHG Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, Healthcare Staffing Services, InGenesis, Jackson Healthcare, Maxim Healthcare, MedPartners, Medical Solutions, Parallon Workforce Management Solutions (HCA), Soliant Health (Adecco), Trustaff, Vista Staffing Solutions.

The On the basis of product, the Medical Recruitment market is primarily split into

Nurse Staffing Service

Physician Staffing Services

Home Health Staffing

Specialized Hospital

Family Health Care

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Clinics

General Hospital

Specialized Hospital

Family Health Care

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Medical Recruitment Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Medical Recruitment Market Overview

2.1 Medical Recruitment Product Overview

2.2 Medical Recruitment Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Nurse Staffing Service

2.2.2 Physician Staffing Services

2.2.3 Home Health Staffing

2.2.4 Urgent Care Staffing

2.3 Global Medical Recruitment Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Medical Recruitment Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Medical Recruitment Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Medical Recruitment Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Medical Recruitment Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Medical Recruitment Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

3 Medical Recruitment Application/End Users

3.1 Medical Recruitment Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Clinics

3.1.2 General Hospital

3.1.3 Specialized Hospital

3.1.4 Family Health Care

3.2 Global Medical Recruitment Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.2.2 Global Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Medical Recruitment Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.3.2 United States Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

4 Medical Recruitment Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global Medical Recruitment Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.2 Global Medical Recruitment Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.3 Global Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.4 North America Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.5 Europe Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.7 South America Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.9 United States Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

5 Global Medical Recruitment Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

5.1 Global Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Medical Recruitment Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Medical Recruitment Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2012-2017)

5.4 Players Medical Recruitment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

5.5 Medical Recruitment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

5.5.1 Medical Recruitment Market Concentration Rate

5.5.2 Global Medical Recruitment Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

5.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

6 United States Medical Recruitment Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

6.1 United States Medical Recruitment Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)

6.2 United States Medical Recruitment Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)

6.3 United States Medical Recruitment Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2012-2017)

6.4 United States Medical Recruitment Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

……Continued

