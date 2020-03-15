Microbial Lipase Market : High-end Analysis of the Key Segments with Leading Manufacturers like Enzyme Development Corporation, Aumgene Biosciences, Biocatalysts, Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Global Microbial Lipase Market Application (Cleaning Agents, Animal Fee, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Other), Form (Powder, Liquid), Source (Fungi, Bacteria), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Lipases help in the prevention of diabetes, cholesterol, obesity and high triglycerides. Lipases are generally produced by microbial sources such as fungi, yeast and bacteria. Bacteria and fungi lipases are preferred the most in the enzymes industry. The lipase industry is expected to witness increasing demand in food and beverage industry, oleo chemical industry, cosmetic industry and biosensors industry.

Global Microbial Lipase Market is expected to reach USD 600.10 billion, from USD 400.6 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Lipases are the enzymes help in the hydrolysis of fats and reduce the formation of glycerol and fatty acids in all living beings. Microbial lipase plays a vital role in the process of digestion by processing the ester bonds in triglycerides. They also keep pancreatic enzymes at an optimum level. Health disorders such as bloating, indigestion and abdominal discomfort are caused by the consumption of high carbohydrate and fatty food items.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Microbial Lipase Market

Some of the major players operating in the Microbial Lipase Market are – Novozymes, DSM, Chr. Hansen, Amano Enzymes Inc., Associated British Foods, Dowdupont, Advanced Enzymes, Enzyme Development Corporation, Aumgene Biosciences, Biocatalysts, Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd., Creative Enzymes, Clerici-Sacco Group, Renco New Zealand and Enzyme Development Corporation, Advanced Enzymes among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global microbial lipase market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microbial lipase market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: GLOBAL MICROBIAL LIPASE Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Part 04: GLOBAL MICROBIAL LIPASE Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2025

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Part 06: GLOBAL MICROBIAL LIPASE Market Segmentation by Product

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation by Applications

Market segmentation by End Users

Comparison by product

Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2025

Market opportunity by product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2025

EMEA – Market size and forecast2018-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Advantages of microbial lipases over animal and plant lipases

Increasing awareness about animal health and quality of animal produce

Increasing consumption of enzyme modified cheese (EMC) and enzyme modified dairy ingredients (EM growing demand in new applications)

Lack of transparency in patent protection laws

Absence of uniform regulatory structure

According to an article published in 2016 by Food & Beverage Industry Trend Report the global food & beverage industry is expected to have a global market value of USD 20 trillion by the end of the year 2030, and the market had a growth rate of 2.4% of the overall e-commerce market in the year in the year 2015. The major players in the microbial lipase are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centers, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the microbial lipase market. In the year 2012, Advanced Enzymes, India’s leading manufacturer of industrial enzymes, had set up an ultra-modern manufacturing facility near Indore. The new plant has an area of 38400 Sq. meters and enabled Advanced Enzymes to increase its fermentation capacity from 120 m3 to 400 m3. The facility is designed in such a way, that a further fermentation capacity of 600m3 can be added up in the same plant with minimal incremental investment in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

The MICROBIAL LIPASE MARKET is segmented based on application, form, source and geographical segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cleaning agents, animal fee, dairy products, bakery products, and confectionery products and other.

On the basis of form, the market is classified into powder and liquid

On the basis of source, the market is classified into fungi and bacteria.

Based on geography, the microbial lipase market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

