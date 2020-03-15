Micronized PTFE Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Micronized PTFE Market: An Overview

The global micronized PTFE market is growing at a healthy rate. The increasing demand for PTFEs, growing applications for inks, and rise of China as a manufacturing hub is majorly driving the global PTFE market.

PTFE is an enhanced powdered version of polytrafluoroethylene resin. Polytetraflyoroethylene in its virgin or recycled scrap form is used to manufacture the end-product. It undergoes a long and tedious process consisting of technologies and processes such as electron beam, thermal degradation, and grinding. The end-product is a low molecular weight PTFE micro powder.

PTFEs are commonly used as additives in various industries. The demand for these continues to increase as more and more industries require performance polymers. These meet the most sought after quality of operating under extreme temperatures and pressure. PTFEs enhance coatings, elastometers, lubricants, thermoplastics, inks, and grease.

This report by Transparency Market Research analyses and forecasts the global micronized PTFE market at both the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ mn) and estimated growth from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for micronized PTFE during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities in the global micronized PTFE market.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Key Trends

PTFEs are becoming increasingly important for protecting the surfaces of various products. Hence, growing expansion of paints and coatings in constructions and manufacturing is expected to boost the global PTFE market. Rising construction activity around the world is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

PTFE’s insulationary properties are driving demand in high-performance cable and wire for fuel cells. These are particularly useful for gas diffusion layers. Moreover, PTFEs are also in demand as a semiconductor in the same application to prevent contamination. Its growing demand in the industry is expected to fuel the PTFE market during the forecast period.

The demand for PTFE in the automotive industry is rapidly increasing in recent times. It provides low friction and thermal and chemical resistance. The ability of PTFE to withstand temperatures in excess of 2500 degree C, which makes it an ideal for high temperature fluid transfer in the automotive applications. It is highly used in brake lines, brake, clutch, fuel, and sump hoses for high performance cars in rally and hydraulic brake fluid, clutch fluid, fuel and oil, and cooling. The growing usage of PTFE in such a variety of applications is thus driving the market during the forecast period.

Global Micronized PTFE Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key players in the micronized PTFE market are Daikin, Asahi Glass Company, Chemours, Solvay, and 3M, among several others