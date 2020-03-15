Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Size Worth US$ 75 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.5%

According to Ameco Research, the Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period and reach worth around 75 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small organs. It consist of small detectors with a reduced field of view for small organ studies such as heart, thyroid, liver, lungs, etc. This system is a fully mobile device that can be used at bedside thus eliminating the need to transport patient.

A dual-head mobile camera system can be ideal for general SPECT as well as for a whole body bone scanning; while a dual-head system with opposing detectors may be advantageous for cardiac SPECT as the SPECT data can be captured in a 180 degree arc. Triple-head mobile camera are the most commonly adopted systems for brain and cardiac SPECT. The cost of dual-head or triple-head system is much higher than a single-head mobile gamma camera system. The multi-head mobile camera system facilitates faster acquisition and provides much better image resolution as compared to aforementioned systems. Thus, development of such ideal systems will bring in new growth opportunities in the mobile gamma cameras market.

North America is expected to lead the global mobile gamma cameras market as these devices are gaining more popularity in the region due to technological advancements in nuclear medicine for diagnostic imaging purpose. The mobile gamma cameras market is expected to witness significant growth rate in APAC region during the forecast period due to rising number of expansion activities by both domestic and international players.



This report focuses on Mobile Gamma Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Gamma Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Digirad

Mediso

MIE

DDD Diagnostic

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

Capintec

Beijing Hamamatsu

Basda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Multi-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Segment by Application

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Thyroid Scanning

Kidney Scanning

Intraoperative Imaging

Others



Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

