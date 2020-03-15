Mobility as a Service Market Worth USD 841.6 Billion By 2026 – BMW Group, Alliance Corporation, Apple Inc., Xerox Corporation, Lyft, Uber Technologies Inc., MaaS Global and Other Players

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is valued USD 101.2 Billion in 2017 and is projected is to exhibit 26.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 841.6 Billion by 2026.

The market is driven by the rapid advancements in public infrastructure and stringent regulatory policies that aim at making cities more liveable by reducing traffic congestion and making them less vehicle centric. Mobility as a service (MaaS) is a type of transportation service operated digitally and integrated into a mobile application.

Leading Mobility as a Service Market Players

BMW Group

Alliance Corporation

Apple Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Lyft Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

MaaS Global

Deutsche Bahn

Daimler AG

Communauto

Car2go

Hailo

Bridj

Ola

Ridepal

Make My Trip

Mobility as a service (MaaS) Market Dynamics

Currently, the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market is further driven by the significant adoption and penetration of smartphones and the internet. However, high CAPEX demands and limited technological expertise restrict the market globally. Conversely, the growth of electric vehicles and the need for reducing pollution by promoting green transport will create substantial opportunities for key players in this market.

Mobility as a service (MaaS) Market Insight

Europe dominates the MaaS market as they were the first to adopt this service. North America is also expected to hold a major market share owing to superb infrastructure and connectivity in the country. Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be a key market in the near future with rising demand for green transport across its major cities such as China, India, Australia, and Japan.

Mobility as a service (MaaS) Market Segmentation

The global mobility as a service (MaaS) market is segmented into vehicle type, service, application, business model, end-user, enterprise size, and region. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is further bifurcated into cars, buses, air flights and others. By service, the market is classified into bike sharing, e-hailing, pop-up buses, car sharing, and self-driving cars. On the basis of application the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market is segmented into dynamic journey management, personalized application services, flexible payments, journey planning and transactions. By business model, the global market is segmented into peer-to-peer, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer. Based on the enterprise size segment, the global mobility as a service market is segmented into SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), education, retail & commerce, government, energy & power, healthcare, aerospace & defense, lifescience, IT & telecom, and manufacturing. Based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Mobility as a service (MaaS) Market Competitive Landscape

The players associated with the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market are BMW Group, Alliance Corporation, Apple Inc., Xerox Corporation, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., MaaS Global, Deutsche Bahn, Daimler AG, and Communauto, Car2go, Hailo, Bridj, Ola, Ridepal and Make My Trip among others.

