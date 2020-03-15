Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 | Upsurge in demand of the consumer electronics

A Capacitor is an electric component formed by two electrical conductors separated by an insulating material. Multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) consists a number of layers of ceramic inner electrodes in a sandwich structure. MLCC is a surface-mounted device (SMD) capacitor, which is used in a wide range of capacitance applications such as telecommunications, data processing, PCs, hard disks, game PCs, DVDs, video cameras, mobile phones, general electronic circuits, and others.

The global multilayer ceramic capacitor market was valued at $5,315 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $7,833 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2024.

Enhanced frequency characteristics and high resistance to abnormal voltage propel the growth of the global MLCC market. In addition, performance advantages of MLCC such as high capacitance & lower impedance and its compact size contribute towards the market growth. However, MLCCs are highly prone to physical damage such as cracking, which hampers the market growth.

Key Benefits:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global multilayer ceramic capacitor market (MLCC) with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America. In 2017, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S. currently leads the market.

The key players profiled in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., YAGEO Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, KEMET, Vishay, and Darfon Electronics Corp.

