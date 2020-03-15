Needle Free Injection Systems Market Growth Analysis, Research Forecasting Valeritas, PharmaJet, Portal Instruments, AMICO Group, Crossject & More

Needle Free Injection Systems Market is expected to reach USD 69.54 Billion by 2025, from USD 11.27 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Needle Free Injection Systems market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The report includes market shares of needle free injection systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The technology is extensively used in the pharma industry. It has become famous in the emerging countries for its wide used in mass immunization activities, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other difficulties that are arising due to the multiple use of single needle. Key players making strategic developments, the launches of various new product and approvals have been taken in the needle-free injection systems market. Some of the major players operating in the market are

Antares Pharma

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

PharmaJet

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc

Medical International Technology, Inc

INJEX Pharma AG

National Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Valeritas, Inc

InsuJet™

PenJet®

Crossject

Portal Instruments

Amico Group

BD

InsuJet

Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MedImmune

Mystic Pharmaceuticals

OptiNose US

Zogenix, Inc

D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc.

others

The global needle free injection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Segmentations:

The global needle free injection systems market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Product

Technology

Usability

Site Of Delivery

Application

Geography

Based on type, the market is segmented into

Liquid-based needle-free injectors

Projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors

Powder-based needle free injectors

Based on the product, the market is segmented into

Fillable needle-free injectors

Prefilled needle-free injectors

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into

Jet-based needle-free injectors

Spring-based needle-free injectors

Laser-powered needle-free injectors

Vibration-based needle-free injectors

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

On the basis of site of delivery, the market is segmented into

Subcutaneous Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Intradermal Injectors

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Oncology

Pain Management

Other Applications

Based on geography the global needle free injection systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Widespread presence of chronic disease

Increased rate of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries

Growth in demand for biosimilars and vaccination

Benefits of drug delivery technology

self-administered drug delivery devices requires adequate knowledge

Avoiding complications of using single needles

Extensively used in the developing countries

Growth in demand for self-injection devices

Eliminate of the needle phobia

Rising demand in specific trends and demographics

Huge developmental costs

Developments of new designs

Stringent regulations associated with such devices

