Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

— Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market 2018

Office and commercial coffee services refer to the services including coffee brewers and coffee preparation supplies, provided to different businesses across industries such as food service, healthcare, hospitality, and retail.

The analysts forecast the global office and commercial coffee services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global office and commercial coffee services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the replacement parts/spares/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120081-global-office-and-commercial-coffee-services-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Farmer Bros

• Keurig Green Mountain

• Nestle

• PEET’S Coffee & Tea

• ROYAL CUP COFFEE

Other prominent vendors

• BUNN

• D.E. Master Blenders 1753 N.V. (DEMBF)

• Hamilton Beach Brands

• Jarden Corporation

• Luigi Lavazza

• Mars

• Starbucks Corporation

Market driver

• Technology and design innovation in coffee brewers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High penetration of alternative coffee services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of single-serve coffee containers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120081-global-office-and-commercial-coffee-services-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Economic indicators

• Global economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast for global office and commercial coffee services market

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product requirement

• Global office and commercial coffee services market by product requirement

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users

• Global office and commercial coffee services market by end-users

PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global office and commercial coffee services market by distribution channel

• Global office and commercial coffee services market through offline distribution channel

• Global office and commercial coffee services market through online distribution channel

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation

• Office and commercial coffee services market in the Americas

• Office and commercial coffee services market in Europe

• Office and commercial coffee services market in APAC

• Office and commercial coffee services market in MEA

• Overall comparison of regions

PART 11: Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• France

• Japan

• Italy

PART 12: Market drivers

• Technology and design innovation in coffee brewers

• Higher value sales from coffee consumption in developed economies

• Increasing demand for premium coffee across industries

• Presence of single-cup brewers

PART 13: Impact of drivers

PART 14: Market challenges

• High penetration of alternative coffee services

• Price sensitive customers

PART 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 16: Market trends

• Emergence of single-serve coffee containers

• Increase in demand for sustainable coffee solutions

• Expanding distribution channels

PART 17: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key factors for growth

• Key market insights

• Comparative analysis of the key vendors

• Farmer Bros.

• Keurig Green Mountain

• Nestlé

• PEET’S COFFEE & TEA

• ROYAL CUP COFFEE

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/office-and-commercial-coffee-services-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2022/368951

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 368951