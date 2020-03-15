Offshore Mooring Market is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate

Offshore Mooring Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,408 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the period 2016 – 2022. The spread segment dominated this market, occupying more than one-fourth of the total share of the market revenue in 2015. The taut leg segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing need for taut and catenary lines both for offshore mooring across the globe.

The offshore mooring market is expected to witness significant growth over next six years, owing to increased demand for energy due to extensive subsea exploration and production. The other factors driving the offshore mooring market are maturity of onshore oil & gas fields, rise in offshore field exploration, emergence of FPSO technology, growing importance of new clean electricity, and heavy investments from the Middle East and Latin America to develop infrastructure. However, factors such as high initial CAPEX and harsh deep sea environmental conditions hamper the growth of the market.

The report segments the world offshore mooring market on the basis of application, anchorage, mooring type, and geography. By application, the market is subsegmented into floating production storage & offloading (FPSO) vessels, floating drilling production storage & offloading (FDPSO) vessels, floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels, tension leg platform (TLP), SPAR platforms, semi-submersibles, and others (conductor support systems, fixed platform and compliant towers). Based on anchor, the market is divided into drag embedment anchors, suction anchors, and vertical load anchors. On the basis of mooring type segment, the market is subsegmented into catenary mooring, taut leg mooring, semi-taut mooring, spread mooring, single point mooring, and dynamic positioning mooring system. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global market, while the European region is expected to account for the second largest share due to increasing investments in ports as well as increasing innovations in offshore mooring technologies.

The key players operating in the global offshore mooring market have focused on acquiring local players to strengthen their market outreach and expand their customer base. The prominent players profiled in the report are Viking Sea Tech, Intermoor, Inc., Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd., Delmar Systems, KTL Offshore Pte Ltd., MODEC, Inc., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., Mooring Systems Inc., SBM Offshore N.V., and BW Offshore Ltd.

Analyst Review:

A mooring system comprises mooring line, anchor, and connectors, which are installed on the vessels to facilitate the station keeping away from the floatation platforms. The emergence of this technology has addressed the need for floating production storage & offloading (FPSOs) and production facilities in deep-water and ultra-deep-water projects. It has outpaced the conventional technology of temporary anchors by use of synthetic mud ropes, which have now become a standard in oil & gas industry. Mooring system manufacturers stress variation of mooring systems’ size, as well as functionality to cater to different segments, trends, and market needs. Since, the demand for energy is driven by increasing population and purchasing power of individuals in developing economies, it is anticipated to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period. These strategies stretch beyond only the renewability aspect and emphasize a differentiated offer to satisfy varying functional and sustainability performance needs in different market segments.

Strategic practice among the world’s largest multinational mooring enterprises interprets into a trend that they tend to adopt a regional, rather than a global, approach to product offering. The important interplay between corporate standards and local conditions is emphasized not only in products but also adopted business models essential to be successful in emerging markets.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific offshore mooring market presents promising opportunities for mooring system manufacturers as there exists a high rate of onshore oil and gas fields, owing to the rise in disposable income demographic. North America and Europe are also anticipated to tender promising opportunities for the global offshore mooring market over the forecast period.

