Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Oil Country Tubular Goods（OCTG）refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information are as follows.

Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion.

Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.

Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns.

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys & Services

TPCO

Segment by Type

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia-Pacific

India

Key Stakeholders

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

