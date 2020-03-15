Oil Shale Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

The global oil shale market was valued at $1,609 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,636 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025. The ex-situ segment accounted for more than three-fourths share of the global oil shale market in 2017. Oil shale companies and research institutions across the world have heavily invested on developing better techniques to extract oil shale. These are anticipated to increase the production of oil shale and reduce the cost of production.

Oil shale is a sedimentary rock formation, which contains organic matter such as kerogen, bitumen, and others. This organic matter on exposure to heat produces liquid hydrocarbon products at different temperatures. The recovery of hydrocarbon is done from shale, and it requires advanced drilling technology such as hydrofracturing.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into oil, gas, coke, and others. Oil is the most lucrative product type segment in the oil shale market as there is large proportion of oil present in kerogen. Kerogen is the organic compound that is extracted from oil shale.

On the basis of process, the market is divided into in-situ and ex-situ. The in-situ method is projected to be the most lucrative segment, owing to its environment-friendly extraction of oil shale. During the extraction of oil shale, the ground water is contaminated by the chemical that is used in the extraction process. Recent development in the in-situ method is more effective against contamination as a frozen wall is made, which is used to protect the ground water from contamination.

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3636

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into electricity, fuel, cement, and others. The cement segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the large production of spent shale during kerogen extraction. This spent shale is used as an ingredient in the cement industry to produce cement.

The oil shale market is segmented based on product type, process, application, and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into oil, gas, coke, and others. By process, it is bifurcated into in-situ and ex-situ. Based on application, the market is divided into electricity, fuel, cement, and others. The market is analyzed based on country into the U.S., Estonia, Russia, China, and Brazil. The oil shale resource analysis is done on various countries which include Canada, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Italy, Jordan, Australia, Morocco, U.S., Estonia, Russia, China, Brazil and other countries.

In 2017, Estonia and China collectively accounted for more than fourth-fifth share of the global oil shale market, in terms of value. This is attributed to the growing inclination on unconventional oil & gas coupled with new development of extraction techniques, which drives the growth of the Estonia and China oil shale market. Moreover, upsurge in the number of oil shale projects in Estonia and China offers growth opportunities to the oil shale market.

The major players profiled in this study include American Resource Petroleum Corp., Chevron Shale Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corp, American Shale Oil Corp. (AMSO), AFSK HOM TOV, and others. To increase the market share, these companies have been adopting different strategies such as business expansion, agreement, acquisition, and joint venture. In an instance, Exxon Mobil Corp acquired various reservoirs across the globe and increased the production & processing capacity of their fields.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 01. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 02. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 03. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR OIL, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 04. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR OIL, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 05. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR GAS, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 06. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR GAS, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 07. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR COKE, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 08. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR COKE, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 09. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL IN-SITU OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL IN-SITU OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL EX-SITU OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL EX-SITU OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR FUEL, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR FUEL, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 21. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR ELECTRICITY, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 22. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR ELECTRICITY, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 23. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR CEMENT, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 24. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR CEMENT, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 25. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 26. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 27. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 28. GLOBAL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 29. U.S. OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 30. U.S. OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 31. U.S. OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 32. U.S. OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 33. U.S. OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 34. U.S. OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 35. ESTONIA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 36. ESTONIA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 37. ESTONIA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 38. ESTONIA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 39. ESTONIA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 40. ESTONIA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 41. RUSSIA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 42. RUSSIA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 43. RUSSIA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 44. RUSSIA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 45. RUSSIA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 46. RUSSIA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 47. CHINA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 48. CHINA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 49. CHINA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 50. CHINA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 51. CHINA OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 52. CHINA OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 53. BRAZIL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 54. BRAZIL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PROCESS, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 55. BRAZIL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 56. BRAZIL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 57. BRAZIL OIL SHALE MARKET VALUE, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 58. BRAZIL OIL SHALE MARKET VOLUME, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 (MILLION BARRELS)

TABLE 59. AFSK HOM TOV:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 60. AFSK HOM TOV: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 61. AMERICAN RESOURCES, INC:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 62. AMERICAN RESOURCES, INC: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 63. AMERICAN SHALE OIL CORP.:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 64. AMERICAN SHALE OIL CORP.: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 65. AURASOURCE INC.:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 66. AURASOURCE INC.: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 67. BLUE ENSIGN TECHNOLOGIES LTD:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 68. BLUE ENSIGN TECHNOLOGIES LTD: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 69. CHATTANOOGA CORPORATION:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 70. CHATTANOOGA CORPORATION: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 71. CHEVRON CORPORATION:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 72. CHEVRON CORPORATION: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 73. CHEVRON CORPORATION: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 74. EESTI PLEVKIVI:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 75. EESTI PLEVKIVI: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 76. ELECTRO-PETROLEUM INC.:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 77. ELECTRO-PETROLEUM INC.: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 78. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION:COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 79. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION: OPERATING SEGMENTS

TABLE 80. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Make a purchase enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3636

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.