Outdoor Wi-Fi Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

Outdoor Wi-Fi – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

— Outdoor Wi-Fi Market 2019

Description:

This report studies the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Wi-Fi is technology for radio wireless local area networking of devices based on the IEEE 802.11 standards. Wi Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance, which restricts the use of the term Wi-Fi Certified to products that successfully complete interoperability certification testing.

Wi-Fi most commonly uses the 2.4 gigahertz (12 cm) UHF and 5.8 gigahertz (5 cm) SHF ISM radio bands, these bands are subdivided into multiple channels. Each channel can be time-shared by multiple networks. These wavelengths work best for line-of-sight. Many common materials absorb or reflect them, which further restricts range, but can tend to help minimise interference between different networks in crowded environments.

In 2017, the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Aerohive Networks

Airspan

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alvarion Technologies

Aruba Networks

Avaya

Extreme Networks

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard

Juniper Networks

Lever Technology

Meru Networks

Motorola Solutions

Netcomm Wireless

Netgear

Nokia Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Riverbed

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Municipality Networks

Outdoor Hotspots

Private Networks

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Facilities

Commercial facilities

