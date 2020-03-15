Ozone Generation Market: Study Trends, Growth Factors and Forecast

The global ozone generation market was valued at $880 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $1,486 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

The improvements in ozone generation technologies have enabled industrial and municipal wastewater treatment frameworks to consider ozone treatment as a feasible and economic option. High ozone concentration and high gas pressure of modern ozone generators have made highly polluted water samples treatable at a lesser cost.

Ozone is a highly effectual and dynamic sterilizing agent with application in many industries, owing to collective awareness regarding environmental pollution. Wastewater reclamation, potable water conservation, sludge minimization, and sludge pretreatment are some of the prominent avenues of ozone generation application in industrial and municipal backdrops.

Rise in need for clean drinking water, increase in usage of ozone technologies, and rapid urbanization & demographic growth drive the market. However, high installation & operational cost of ozone generation systems and lack of awareness regarding ozone generators hamper the potential of the market for different applications.

The potable water treatment segment accounted for around one-third share of the global market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to growth in population and urbanization. However, air treatment applications are also expected to grow with a moderate CAGR due to rise in demand for deodorizers and high ozone-level shock treatments.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for around two-thirds share of the global market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, high demand from the emerging countries, such as Japan, India, and China, is estimated to drive the market growth.

The major companies profiled in the report include, Absolute Systems, Inc., Chemtronics Co., Ltd., DEL Ozone, EBARA Technologies, Inc., ESCO International Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, and Suez SA.

Analyst Review:

A huge variety of several ozone generator layouts are commercially accessible in the present market. In large scale applications, the ground electrode is devised as gas/water tube heat exchange, which is loaded with tubular high-voltage cathodes on the gas handling side. Available constructions differ in diameter, length, and arrangement of the tubular electrodes, type, and support of the dielectric material.

Various factors influence the design of an ozone generator. Low power consumption, sturdiness of operation, and lowest maintenance requirements are of great importance, particularly in large-scale industrial or municipal applications. At the smaller scale, utility comfort and cost, are regarded higher than power efficiency. Hence, different technologies and fabrication procedures strive at various scales, leading to a wide spectrum of specialized solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant market share in the global market by 2023, owing to the increase in urbanization and overall demand for potable water. In addition, robust industrial development is expected to expand the Asia-Pacific market share, as ozone generators are being integrated to maintain environmental directives regarding wastewater.

