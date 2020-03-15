Painting Robots Market Size, Application Potential, By Product, 2016-2023

The global painting robots market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million in 2023, from $1,614.0 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023. Painting robots are used for automatic painting in different industries. These automatic painting robots are developed using explosion proof arm to perform safe actions. Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, and Durr Systems are some of the leading key players of the painting robots market.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2597651/?utm_source=SBL

The rise in demand in automotive industry majorly drives the growth of the painting robots market, as these robots can apply paint and coating consistently on each part without wasting materials. Further, reliability, capability, and precision of the program helps paint large areas accurately within optimized time. Thus, the requirement of highly skilled painters is reduced. These factors majorly boost the growth of the painting robots market. However, high product and installation cost hinders the market growth.

The end-user industry segment is divided into automotive, aerospace, construction, and others. In 2016, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for automotive industry and is expected to dominate the painting robots market during the forecast period. The global painting robots market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the painting robots market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand and strong manufacturing base of automotive sector.

The key players profiled in this report are Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, Durr Systems, Fanuc, Yaskawa, Kuka Robotics, CMA Robotics, Staubli, Epistolio S.r.l, and Krautzberger.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2597651/?utm_source=SBL

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global Painting Robots market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Painting Robots Market Key Segments:

By Type: Floor-mounted Painting Robot, Wall-mounted Painting Robot, Rail-mounted Painting Robot, Others

By Application: Interior Painting, Exterior Painting

BY END USER: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Others

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/painting-robots-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: PAINTING ROBOTS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: PAINTING ROBOTSMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: PAINTING ROBOTSMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: PAINTING ROBOTS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

Intelligent Painting Robots Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/intelligent-painting-robots-market-insights-2019-global-and-chinese-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]