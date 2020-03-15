PAINTS & COATINGS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The Global Paints & Coatings market size will be XX million (USD) in 2023, from the XX million (USD) in 2017, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of XX% from between 2017 and 2023.

This report studies the global Paints & Coatings market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top 5 Paints & Coatings players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players including

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, from 2013 to 2018 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Paints & Coatings in each application, can be divided into

Architectural Paint

Automotive Paint

Wood Paint

Marine Paint

Others

Table of Contents

2018 Top 5 Paints & Coatings Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

1 Paints & Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paints & Coatings

1.2 Paints & Coatings Segment by Types

1.2.1 Global Sales Market Share of Paints & Coatings by Types in 2017

1.2.2 Water-Based Paint

1.2.2.1 Major Players of Water-Based Paint

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.3.1 Major Players of Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.4 Powder Paint

1.2.4.1 Major Players of Powder Paint

1.2.5 Others

1.2.5.1 Major Players of Others

1.3 Paints & Coatings Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

1.3.2 Architectural Paint

1.3.3 Automotive Paint

1.3.4 Wood Paint

1.3.5 Marine Paint

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Paints & Coatings Market by Regions

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.1.1 North America Paints & Coatings Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3.1 Europe Paints & Coatings Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4.1 South America Paints & Coatings Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Paints & Coatings Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Paints & Coatings (2013-2023)

2 Global Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.1.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.1.2 Global Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Average Price by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.4 Global Paints & Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

2.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

2.4.2 Players Paints & Coatings Product Types

2.5 Paints & Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paints & Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Paints & Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue (Value) by Regions, Type and Application (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.1.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

3.3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Application (2013-2018)

3.3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 North America Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Price

4.1 North America Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.1.1 North America Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.1.2 North America Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

4.2 North America Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.1 North America Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.1.1 North America Paints & Coatings Sales by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.1.2 North America Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.2 North America Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.2.1 North America Paints & Coatings Revenue by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.2.2 North America Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.2.3 North America Paints & Coatings Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 North America Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3.1 North America Paints & Coatings Sales by Application (2013-2018)

4.3.2 North America Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.4 North America Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Country (US, Canada and Mexico) (2013-2018)

4.4.1 North America Paints & Coatings Sales by Country (2013-2018)

4.4.2 North America Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2013-2018)

4.5 North America Paints & Coatings Import & Export (2013-2018)

5 Europe Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Price

5.1 Europe Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.1.1 Europe Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.1.2 Europe Top 5 Players Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share in 2016 and 2017

5.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.1 Europe Paints & Coatings Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.1.1 Europe Paints & Coatings Sales by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.1.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.2.1 Europe Paints & Coatings Revenue by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.2.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2.3 Europe Paints & Coatings Price by Type (2013-2018)

……Continued

