PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications. Their distinguishing features include lower temperature/pressure ranges (50 to 100 °C) and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. PEMFCs generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity. They are a leading candidate to replace the aging alkaline fuel-cell technology, which was used in the Space Shuttle.

The fuel cell electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77% from 64 Unit in 2016 to reach 10962 Unit by 2025 in China market. The fuel cell electric market is very concerted marke.

The leading manufactures mainly are Foton, FeiChi Bus, SAIC, Dongfeng and Yutong. Foton is the largest manufacturer; its productin of China market exceeds 64% in 2017. The next is FeiChi Bus and SAIC.

There are mainly two type product of fuel cell electric vehicle market: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle.

Geographically, the China fuel cell electric vehicle market has been segmented into North China, South China, East China, Central China and Other. The North China held the largest share in the China market, its production of China market exceeds 64% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Transportation

Other

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Other

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ballard

Shenli Hi-Tech

Sunrise Power

Pearl Hydrogen

Wuhan WUT

Foton

FeiChi Bus

SAIC

Dongfeng

Yutong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle by Players

Chapter Four: PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Forecast

