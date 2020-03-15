Perfluoropolyether Market Shares And Strategies Of Key Players 2026

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/perfluoropolyether-market.html

Based on the end-user application, the market for PFPE has been segmented into automotive, electronics, aerospace, and coatings. Demand for non-toxic, non-flammable, corrosion-resistant specifications of lubricants, growth in the automotive industry, increasing defense budgets, and growing technology in the aerospace industry are the factors driving the PFPE market. PFPE is used significantly in the aerospace industry as instrument-bearing grease, joint-bearing grease in aircraft fuel systems and astronaut spacesuit bearings. Additionally, it is used extensively for coating the surfaces of tiles, stones, ceramics, and glass for imparting the properties such as oil and water repellency and low adhesion and friction.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20135

PFPE is also employed in the electronics industry, as it is used as a vacuum grease in semiconductor processing and as a top-coating lubricant in CD drives. In the automotive industry it is utilized for coating in advanced braking system (ABS) and as a grease between gears. However, lack of literature and R&D, diminishing market for CD drives, and emission of fumes from the PFPE fluid upon contact with high temperatures are the factors likely to hamper the market for PFPE. Opportunities to bridge the gap by providing literature regarding environmental aspects of PFPE fluids exist for the companies.

In terms of region, the global perfluoropolyether market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. The aerospace industry in North America is projected to hold a dominant share of the market for PFPE during the forecast period. The market in North America is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, due to the large-sized aerospace industry in the U.S., and its high defense budgets,. The PFPE market in Europe is also anticipated to witness growth due to extensive research and development activities in the aerospace industry in France and Germany.