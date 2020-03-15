Pigments Market to Become Top Investment Pocket for Investors till 2018 – 2026

Pigments are insoluble particulate materials that provide color, opacity, gloss control, and certain properties such as corrosion inhibition. Pigments add a coloring effect to different substrates. Pigments improve light fastness, heat resistance, hiding power, opacity, and transparency. Based on product, the pigments market has been broadly classified into three categories: inorganic, organic, and specialty. Titanium dioxide, iron oxide, carbon black, chromium compounds, etc. form a class of inorganic pigments with extensive industrial usage.

Titanium-based pigments are extensively utilized in the colorants industry. The extracted titanium dioxide used to synthesize pigments is available in two crystalline forms: anatase and rutile. The synthesis involves two routes: chloride and sulfate. Titanium dioxide pigments are employed in the paints & coatings industry. A few micrometers of a coating with titanium dioxide pigments is sufficient to cover the substrate completely. On the other hand, azo compounds, quinacridone, and phthalocyanine are the most commonly used organic pigments. Specialty pigments include classic organic, metallic, fluorescent, phosphorescent, and luminescent pigments. They offer improved performance with excellent visual effects.

In terms of end-user, the pigments market has been classified into paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, construction materials, and others. Paints & coatings was a leading end-user segment in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in construction activities, increase in the number of infrastructure development projects, and expansion of the automotive sector in developing countries.

Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in infrastructure development, and rise in global population are key factors driving the segment. Plastics is expected to be a significantly lucrative end-user segment of the global pigments market during the forecast period. The global plastics industry is likely to expand at a high rate in the next few years, owing to increase in the consumer demand for plastic-based products in developing economies. Printing inks is projected to be an attractive end-user segment in the near future, due to rise in the demand for inkjet printing and laser printing. This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for pigments in developed and developing economies during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global pigments market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global pigments market in 2017. Significant rise in the consumption of paints and coatings in Asia Pacific is a key factor driving the demand for pigments in the region.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for pigments at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global pigments market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for pigments during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for growth in the pigments market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global pigments market. The Porter’s five forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the pigments market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global pigments market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-user segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global pigments market. Key players profiled in the report are The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited, BASF SE, LANXESS, Clariant International AG, Ferro Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Cathay Industries Group, Heubach GmbH, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, and Altana AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global pigments market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each product and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Pigments Market, by Product

Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Carbon Black Chromium Compounds Others

Organic Pigments Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Others

Specialty Pigments Classic Organic Metallic High-performance Organic Light Interference Complex Inorganic Fluorescent Luminescent/phosphorescent Thermochromic Others



Global Pigments Market, by End-user

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Others

Global Pigments Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein pigments are employed

The report also includes major production sites of pigments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the pigments market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global pigments market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

