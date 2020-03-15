Plasterboard Liners Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026

Plasterboard Liners Market

Plasterboard liners are used for lining and partitioning of ceilings, walls, roofs, and floors. These liners are highly durable and tough in nature. Plasterboard liners provide excellent acoustic and fire insulation. They are easy to install and they offer smooth and flush finish. Plasterboard liners improve indoor environment quality by reducing transfer of sound between rooms. It also offers high resistance to impact and UV rays. Plasterboard liners are used in various applications such as walls and ceilings in residential projects, areas with high traffic, and areas that are subjected to wear and tear such as rumpus rooms, stairs, corridors, and foyers. The plasterboard liners market is highly competitive, due to presence of a large number of players such as Georgia-Pacific LLC, Knauf Gips KG, Lafarge S.A., National Gypsum Company, and U.S. Gypsum Corporation.

Growth of the building & construction industry across the globe, increasing demand for sustainable products, and stringent safety requirements are driving the global plasterboard liners market. In addition, rising demand for plasterboards for use in residential and commercial construction led by their characteristic features such as excellent resistance to fire and sound is boosting the global plasterboard liners market. Plasterboard liners are likely to get damaged in the event of earthquake, or if not properly installed. This is projected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for plasterboard liners for use in bathrooms, laundries, kitchens, and high-traffic areas in residential, medium-density, and commercial buildings is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of plasterboard liners in the near future.

Plasterboard Liners Market: Key Segments

The global plasterboard liners market can be segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market can be segregated into plasterboard liner back, plasterboard liner face, and plasterboard face-back liner. Plasterboard liner back is mostly used for attaching the back side of gypsum boards, whereas plasterboard liner face is used for attaching the front side of gypsum boards. Plasterboard face-back liners are commonly used for adhering to front and back sides of anti-humidity gypsum boards. In terms of application, the plasterboard liners market can be divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential is a leading application segment of the global plasterboard liners market, followed by commercial and industrial segments.

In terms of region, the global plasterboard liners market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising demand for gypsum-based building products led by rising number of building regulations in the U.S. and Europe is fueling the demand for plasterboard liners in the building & construction industry. For instance, the Government of the U.K. has strengthened building regulations about sound insulation, which is prompting manufacturers to adopt sustainable building products with high performance. Demand for plasterboard liners is currently high in Australia, the U.S., Japan, and Germany, due to adoption of drywall construction methods. Rapid urbanization and rising construction activities in developing economies of Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, are expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period. Demand for plasterboard liners in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to increase significantly in the next few years, due to rising construction activities in GCC, Qatar, Argentina, and Mexico.

Plasterboard Liners Market: Key Playerss

Key players operating in the global plasterboard liners market include Weig GmbH & Co. KG, Knauf Gips KG, Hamburger Containerboard GmbH, and Gyprock.

