Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market : Global Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents and Forecast by 2024 Zotefoams PLC, BASF SE, PAR Group, Dafa, INOAC CORPORATION, Wisconsin Foam Products, Trecolan GmbH

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyethylene (PE) foam market for 2024. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market accounted for USD 2.63 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast to 2024.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Type (XLPE Foam, Non XLPE Foam), End User (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Foot Wear), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Polyethylene (PE) foam is derived from polymerization of ethylene.”

Market Definition:

Polyethylene (PE) foams is a polymerization of ethylene which comes in a closed-cell material along with the durability, recyclability and light weighted material. It can be applied mainly for packaging, automobile and healthcare. It is a high moisture and chemical resistant.

This growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for PE foams from the automotive, packaging, building & construction, and sports & recreational end-use applications. In addition, high demand for PE foams from the Asia-Pacific region and their eco-friendly nature have contributed to the growth of this market.

Target Audience:

Polyethylene foams manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Manufacturing type providers

Industry associations

End-use industries such as protective packaging, building and construction, automotive, footwear, sports and recreational, medical, and others

NGOs, governments, and regional agencies and research organizations

Investment banks, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global polyethylene (PE) foams market include

The DOW Chemical Company, Zotefoams PLC, BASF SE, PAR Group, Dafa, INOAC CORPORATION,

Wisconsin Foam Products, Trecolan GmbH, Pro-Tac Industries Inc., JSP, Armacell, Sealed Air, Thermotec,

Pregis Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Rhira Industries LLC, SANWA KAKO CO. LTD MEDICAL, Rogers Foam Corporation and Foam Partner among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

Excessive usage in the automotive industry

Investment made in the research and development programmer

Continuous changes in the raw material prices

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market is segmented into XLPE Foam and non XLPE foam.

On the basis of end user, global polyethylene (PE) foams market is segmented into protective packaging, automotive, building & construction, medical, foot wear and others. Protective Packaging is sub segmented into tableware, food trays, cap liners, fruit trays, electric products, groceries, heat-resistant packaging and fish containers. Automotive is sub segmented into child seat, tool boxes, shock absorber, under carpet and side impact.

On the basis of geography, the global polyethylene (PE) foams market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global polyethylene (PE) foams market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET Portraiture

2.1.1. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET, by Product, 2024 (Value %)

2.1.2. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET, by Material, 2024 (Value %)

2.1.3. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET, by Geography, 2024 (Value %)

Chapter 3. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.7. Top 3 Countries: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET, 2024 (US $)

3.8. Competitive Landscape: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET, by Key Players, 2024 (US $)

Chapter 4. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET, by Product

4.3. Normal GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET

4.4. Cutting GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET

4.5. Scoring GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET

4.6. Drug Eluting GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET

4.7. Stent Graft GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET

Chapter 5. GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE (PE) FOAMS MARKET, by Material

5.2. Polyurethane

5.3. Nylon

5.4. Others

………….toc continued

