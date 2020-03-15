Polyisocyanurate Insulation By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Demand, Supply, Analysis & Forecast 2019 to 2026

It provides complete overview of Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Kingspan Group

Honeywell International

Johns Manville

Sika AG

Stepan Company

IKO Industries

GAF Materials

Knauf Insulation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Soprema Group

Hunter Panels Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Spray Type

Foam/Board Type Segment by Application

Transport

Consumer Appliances

Building & Construction

Others

Table of Contents

Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyisocyanurate Insulation

1.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Spray Type

1.2.3 Foam/Board Type

1.3 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Consumer Appliances

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production

3.4.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyisocyanurate Insulation Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Owens Corning

7.3.1 Owens Corning Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Owens Corning Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Saint-Gobain

7.4.1 Saint-Gobain Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Saint-Gobain Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kingspan Group

7.5.1 Kingspan Group Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kingspan Group Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Honeywell International

7.6.1 Honeywell International Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Honeywell International Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Johns Manville

7.7.1 Johns Manville Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Johns Manville Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sika AG

7.8.1 Sika AG Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sika AG Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Stepan Company

7.9.1 Stepan Company Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Stepan Company Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 IKO Industries

7.10.1 IKO Industries Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 IKO Industries Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GAF Materials

7.12 Knauf Insulation

7.13 Atlas Roofing Corporation

7.14 Soprema Group

7.15 Hunter Panels

8 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyisocyanurate Insulation

8.4 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Distributors List

9.3 Polyisocyanurate Insulation Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

