Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants By Types, Technologies, Application and Forecasts 2019 to 2026 : Global QYResearch

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

BASF

DowDuPont

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

Hexion

Eastman Chemical

Ashland

Scott Bader Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot-Melt

Others Segment by Application

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants

1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water Based

1.2.3 Solvent Based

1.2.4 Hot-Melt

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production

3.4.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DowDuPont

7.3.1 DowDuPont Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DowDuPont Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Arkema Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 H.B. Fuller

7.5.1 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Henkel

7.6.1 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sika

7.7.1 Sika Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sika Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Huntsman

7.8.1 Huntsman Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Huntsman Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Illinois Tool Works

7.9.1 Illinois Tool Works Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Illinois Tool Works Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hexion

7.10.1 Hexion Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hexion Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Eastman Chemical

7.12 Ashland

7.13 Scott Bader

8 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants

8.4 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Distributors List

9.3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

