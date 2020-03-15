POWDERED ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Powdered Activated Carbon market status and forecast, categorizes the global Powdered Activated Carbon market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Cabot(Norit)
Calgon Carbon
MWV
CECA SA
KURARY
Xbow Carbon
OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Physical Method
Chemical Method
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Other Industries
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Powdered Activated Carbon Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powdered Activated Carbon
1.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Physical Method
1.2.4 Chemical Method
1.3 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Segment by Application
1.3.1 Powdered Activated Carbon Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Other Industries
1.4 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 26 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Powdered Activated Carbon (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………
7 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Cabot(Norit)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Cabot(Norit) Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Calgon Carbon
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Calgon Carbon Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 MWV
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 MWV Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 CECA SA
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 CECA SA Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 KURARY
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 KURARY Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Xbow Carbon
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Xbow Carbon Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Powdered Activated Carbon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS Powdered Activated Carbon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
