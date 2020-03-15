Pressure Sensitive Paper Market to Witness Study Growth through | 2025

Pressure sensitive labels are ubiquitous products that are used in a large number of common goods. Depending on the type of adhesive used, pressure sensitive paper can adhere to most surfaces made from plastic, metal, and ceramic materials. Currently, pressure sensitive labels account for more than 80% share of the labelling market. The materials generally used to produce pressure sensitive labels are paper, plastics, latex, and foil. Pressure sensitive paper is primarily used for labelling applications and provides information about a particular product regarding its manufacturer, application, usage instructions, and disposal. Pressure sensitive paper does not require water, heat, or solvent in order to activate. A light to moderate pressure is sufficient for its application onto the surface of a product. Pressure sensitive paper rolls are usually supplied in the form of rolls and are peeled off and pressed onto a product by hand or a machine.

Pressure Sensitive Paper Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pressure sensitive paper is widely used in the food & beverages industry for functional as well as esthetic reasons. Demand for pressure sensitive paper is increasing, as companies strive to differentiate their products. Rise in usage of packaged food products, especially in emerging countries, is anticipated to boost the demand for pressure sensitive paper. Pressure sensitive paper labels help improve the brand value of a product. Pressure sensitive paper labels are used extensively in the packaging industry as a source of information on the contained products. Rise in adoption of RFID labels for better inventory management is expected to boost the demand for pressure sensitive paper labels. Pressure sensitive paper labels that include RFID technology currently account for about 25% sales of pressure sensitive paper label in the global market. This share is likely to increase in the next decade. The usage of substitute label materials such as plastics is a significant restraint for the pressure sensitive paper market. Declining Availability of raw materials for paper labels is another concern facing the market due to the implementation of strict environmental regulations regarding the cutting of trees for manufacturing paper pulp.

Pressure Sensitive Paper Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the pressure sensitive paper market can be segmented into:

Packaging

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Medical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Pressure sensitive paper labels are being increasingly used in the transportation & logistics industry as they help authenticate products and also act as tamper evidence. Furthermore, packages of high value goods are incorporated with security features such as UV light detectable fibers, watermarks, and chemical tags. Pressure sensitive paper labels are also used significantly in the medical & pharmaceutical sector. The medical & pharmaceutical labels provide valuable usage information to the end-user.

Pressure Sensitive Paper Market: Region-wise outlook

Based on geography, the global pressure sensitive paper market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly attractive region for the pressure sensitive paper market during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth, rise in population, and thriving end-use industries such as consumer goods, food & beverages, and medical & pharmaceutical are the key factors driving the demand for pressure sensitive paper. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe regarding the usage of plastics is expected to propel the usage of paper-based pressure sensitive labels in the near future.

