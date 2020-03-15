Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market 2019

Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market 2019

Casing, sausage casing, or sausage skin is the material that encloses the filling of a sausage. Casings are divided into two categories, natural and artificial. Artificial casings, such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and extruded casings, are relatively new to the field.

Artificial casings are made of collagen, cellulose, or even plastic and may not be edible. Artificial casings from animal collagen can be edible, depending on the origin of the raw material.

Viscofan accounted for 14.21% global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 7.34%, 6.17%, including Viskase, Devro.

Global consumer market share are mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific. It has unshakable status in this field. Asia-Pacific takes the consumption market share of 46.36% in 2016, Europe followed by with 24.83% in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow down price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the United States recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market is valued at 6550 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sausage/Hotdog Casings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sausage/Hotdog Casings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sausage/Hotdog Casings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Viscofan

Viskase

Devro

Kalle

Shenguan

Atlantis-Pak

Beijing Qiushi Agriculture Development Co., LTD

International Casings Group

DeWied International

Market size by Product

Natural Casings

Artificial Casings

Market size by End User

Edible

Inedible

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Sausage/Hotdog Casings Manufacturers

Sausage/Hotdog Casings Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sausage/Hotdog Casings Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

