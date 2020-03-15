Radiotherapy Market By Key Manufacturers, By Product Type (External Beam Therapy, Internal Beam Therapy), By Type (External Beam, Internal Beam, Systemic), By End-User and By Regions – Global Outlook to 2026

Radiotherapy Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Radiotherapy market was valued at USD 6.92 Billion in 2018 and is projected is to exhibit 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach USD 11.01 Billion by 2026.

Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy (abbreviated also as RT, RTx, or XRT) is a treatment used to kill cancer cells or shrink tumors using high doses of radiation in the treatment of cancer.

Leading Radiotherapy Market Players:

Varian Medical Systems Inc

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Ion Beam Applications SA

ViewRay Inc.

IsoRay Medical Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Provision Healthcare

Mevion Medical Systems Inc

Radiotherapy Market Dynamics

The global Radiotherapy market is driven owing to the significant rise in cancer cases across the globe coupled with technological advancement in the field of radiation therapy. In addition, demands from emerging markets, growing private and government investments to suffice rising demand for cancer treatment, and the enhanced reimbursement scenarios across the healthcare sector worldwide act as more positive driving factors for the global radiotherapy market during the forecast period.

Radiotherapy Market Insight

Asia Pacific dominates the global Radiotherapy market owing to rising per capita incomes, improving healthcare and medical infrastructure, and huge population base of which a percent of people suffering from some or the other diseases that requires radiotherapy treatment. North America and Europe also occupy a considerable share of the market owing to existing good medical infrastructure and usage of radiotherapy treatment for required diseases. Latin America radiotherapy market is also analyzed to grow at a good rate during the forecast period.

Radiotherapy Market Segmentation

The global Radiotherapy market is segmented into product type, type, end-user, and region. On the basis of the product type the market is further bifurcated into external beam radiotherapy and internal beam radiotherapy. By type, the market is classified into external beam, internal beam, and systemic. On the basis of end-user, the global Radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers. Based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Radiotherapy Market Competitive Landscape

The major players associated with the global Radiotherapy market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Ion Beam Applications SA, ViewRay, Inc., IsoRay Medical, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Provision Healthcare, and Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. among others.

