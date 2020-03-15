Rising Adoption of Karaya Gum Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2025

Research Report Insights (RRI)delivers key insights on the global Karaya Gummarket in its upcomingoutlook titled, “Karaya Gum Market by 2025”. In terms of value, the global Karaya Gummarket is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2025 due to various factors,regarding which RRI offers vital insights in detail. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, granules and lumps. On the basis of end use the market is segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others.

Currently, the preference for products with natural ingredients is trending among manufacturers as well as consumers in the global market. Owing to this trend, an increasing number of manufacturers are focusing on procuring food ingredients and raw materials that have been processed under ideal or suitable conditions. This includes processes such as cleaning, sorting, and grading, wherein, the processing company has stringently adhered to various norms and regulations related to extraction practices, hygiene, etc. This is due to the need to reduce the impact of production on the environment.

The demand for karaya gum for application as a natural binder in the bakery and confectionery industry is relatively high, and it poses no harm if consumed, unlike synthetic or artificial binders. Manufacturing karaya gum with clean labeling is an emerging trend in the food industry, which expected to offer a competitive and sustainable advantage over manufacturers of synthetic ingredients.

Since other natural exudate markets have been outgrowing the karaya gum market, manufacturers have the opportunity to explore and expand the product applications of karaya gum. Product innovations in the industrial sector and the unique properties of karaya gum can be used to boost the growth of the karaya gum market. Nowadays, the use of polymerizing agents in novel fields such as biotechnology and microbiology has grown. Due to its biochemical properties, karaya gum has huge market potential in the life science research and development sector.

Many consumers are opting for less expensive hydrocolloids, and are also experimenting with a diverse variety of the gum which is procured from Africa. The declining exports from India indicate a slow growth in the Asian karaya gum market. Karaya gum cousins like gum Arabic, guar gum, and other polymerizing ingredients have shown better performance in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Also, gum Arabic is known to have better solubility than karaya gum. Therefore, in the natural gum exudate market, the growth of the karaya gum market is highly overshadowed by its counterparts.

This report covers trendsdriving each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the Karaya Gummarket in specific regions. Middle East & Africais expected to register high growth rates between 2017 and 2025. North America is expected to remain the largest market through 2025, followed by Europe. North America region accounted for 39.4% value market share in 2016 and is expected to account for 39.4%market share by 2025. In terms of volume, Middle East & Africais expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Karaya Gumspace. Karaya Gumkey players include Alland & Robert, Nutriroma, Neelkanth Finechem LLP, Kapadia Gum Industries Pvt.Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Simosis International, ISC Gums, ANDINA INGREDIENTS LTD, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, AEP Colloids, Inc. and Herbal World.