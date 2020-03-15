Sausage/ Hotdog Casings Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

Casing, sausage casing, or sausage skin is the material that encloses the filling of a sausage. Casings are divided into two categories, natural and artificial. Artificial casings, such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and extruded casings, are relatively new to the field.

Artificial casings are made of collagen, cellulose, or even plastic and may not be edible. Artificial casings from animal collagen can be edible, depending on the origin of the raw material.

Viscofan accounted for 14.21% global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 7.34%, 6.17%, including Viskase, Devro.

Global consumer market share are mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific. It has unshakable status in this field. Asia-Pacific takes the consumption market share of 46.36% in 2016, Europe followed by with 24.83% in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow down price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the United States recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sausage/Hotdog Casings market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7700 million by 2024, from US$ 6550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sausage/Hotdog Casings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sausage/Hotdog Casings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sausage/Hotdog Casings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Natural Casings

Artificial Casings

Segmentation by application:

Edible

Inedible

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Viscofan

Viskase

Devro

Kalle

Shenguan

Atlantis-Pak

Beijing Qiushi Agriculture Development Co., LTD

International Casings Group

DeWied International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Sausage/Hotdog Casings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sausage/Hotdog Casings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sausage/Hotdog Casings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sausage/Hotdog Casings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sausage/Hotdog Casings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Sausage/Hotdog Casings by Players

Chapter Four: Sausage/Hotdog Casings by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Forecast

