Savory Yogurt Foods Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

This comprehensive Savory Yogurt Foods Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The rise in disposable income, a shift in the eating habits of consumers, increasing awareness of the health benefits of savory yogurt and the growing availability of flavored yogurt are expected to drive this market. Yogurt is rich in calcium and proteins and its health benefits include boosting the immune system, combating diarrhea and constipation etc. Health concerns due to the fat content in the yogurt and lactose intolerance may restrain this market. The introduction of low-fat yogurt and innovations shall help in the development of this market.

North America is the major contributor to the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India are the major markets. The rise in demand for flavored yogurt in countries like China and Japan are substantial.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

Danone

Amul

China Mengniu Dairy

Yakult

The Icelandic Milk and Skyr

Marquez Brothers International

Blue Hill

Fonterra

Wallaby Yogurt

Segment by Type

Drinks

Desserts

Other

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Other

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Savory Yogurt Foods capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Savory Yogurt Foods manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

