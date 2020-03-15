Sinus Dilation Devices Market Set to Grow Exponentially During the Forecast, 2026

Sinuses are the hollow sacks in the head which are responsible for secretion of mucus and provide resonance to the voice. The mucus secreted by the sinuses prevents the nasal cavity from drying and works by trapping the foreign particles that enter the nasal passage and reaching to lungs. The sinuses have an opening that allows the mucus to drain from and flow into nasal passage, however in some cases the sinus opening gets blocked, and the mucus remains logged into the sinus causing headache, congestion, and inflammation of the sinus, it also increases the risk of causing an infection, this condition is termed as sinusitis. Depending on the duration of the symptoms, sinusitis is classified into three types, acute, sub – acute and chronic. The treatment of sinusitis depends on the longevity of the infection. To relieve the patient from the symptoms, treatment options like drugs, surgery, and physical therapy are available. In the chronic case where the sinuses remain blocked for a longer time, the doctors opt for surgery. The rhinoplasty surgery is a procedure in which surgeons dilate the sinuses to relieve the mucus and decrease pressure in the sinuses.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing incidence of sinusitis is expected to boost demand for sinus dilation devices worldwide. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. nearly 12% of the population in the age group of 18 years and above suffer from sinusitis. The increasing rate of chronic sinusitis is expected to provide high growth opportunities for the sinus dilation devices manufacturers. Moreover, the development of new devices and technologies like balloon sinus dilation systems more physicians are expected to opt for these devices for treating sinusitis, as these devices are more effective and less invasive the risk to patients is minimal, which in turn is expected to create high demand from the patients as well as physicians. Several companies like Medtronic and Acclarent, Inc. are focused on the development of new products for sinus dilation which in turn is expected to increase adoption of new technology-based products owing to increasing availability of these products in the market. However, prescription drugs like antibiotics and decongestants, being the primary treatment method for treatment of sinusitis the adoption of devices for sinus dilation is comparatively low, which in turn is expected to reduce revenue growth of the sinus dilation devices market.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Segmentation

The sinus dilation devices market is segmented into three key segments, by product type, by end user and by region

Segmentation by product type

Balloon Sinuplasty Systems

Sinus Ventilation Devices

Distal Suction Blades

Sinoscopes

Sinus Seekers

Nasal Catheters

Nasal Forceps

Others

Segmentation by end user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Overview

Globally the sinus dilation devices market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to new product development, products which are less invasive and easy to use in physician office settings are expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Moreover increasing distribution network of manufacturers and growing awareness among the physicians is expected to create high growth opportunities for the stakeholders of sinus dilation devices market.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Region – Wise Outlook

Regionally, sinus dilation devices market is segmented into seven key regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America is expected to dominate the sinus dilation devices market over the forecast period. According to the U.S. statistics of CDC in 2013, 29 million people in the U.S. were affected with chronic sinusitis and is ranked as one of the ten costliest physical health conditions. The demand for rapid treatment offered by new sinus dilation systems is expected to create increase over the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to follow next after North America owing to increasing awareness of sinus dilation devices in this region. Increasing incidence of chronic sinusitis and large patient pool in APEJ region is expected to boost demand for sinus dilation devices in this regions. Japan is expected to follow next regarding revenue growth owing to technological developments and an introduction of new products from the local players. Latin America and MEA regions are also expected to witness significant growth in sinus dilation devices market over the forecast period.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Key Players

Some key players in the sinus dilation devices market include Acclarent, Inc., Medtronic, Entellus Medical, Inc., SinuSys Corporation., Smith & Nephew plc. Aetna, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation and others