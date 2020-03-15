Smart Airport Market Growth Opportunities to 2025 – IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Sabre Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc, Thales Group, Amadeus IT Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Gentrack, NEC Corporation of America, Indra Siestema S.A., T-Systems, SITA, Raytheon Company, Qinetiq Group PLC

Smart Airport Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of global industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand , competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, our analysts aim at precisely forecasting the growth rate of the Smart Airport market using various market sizing methodologies such as bottom-up and top-down approaches to help our clients and other enterprises gain a better understanding of the current Smart Airport market scenario.

Global Smart Airport Market valued approximately USD 12 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

The smart airport market has been an integral factor in the growth and development of economy of a country. The volatility and fluctuations in the prices of fuel which includes degrading demand and the global financial crisis have provided signs to transform the aviation industry on the global scenario. The global airlines with their respective alliances to airports and various megahubs , the operations of the aviation sector are being pushed to integrate and implement the precise and innovative strategies to compete, grow and survive in the present context of business scenario. In todays modern era so many airports and airlines are not able to deliver the services in accordance with the customer expectation which in turn does not lead to customer satisfaction which is a major factor in the expansion and development of an sector or organization in the modern global business market. The airlines and airports are focusing on the acquisition and retention of their customer base in significant ways and to invest precisely and cleverly in the future solutions and models. Understanding of customer expectations and experience will not come easily because it requires structure of discipline, feasible investment and qualitative and quantitative understanding of the thought of individuals or passengers. The organizations operating in the aviation industry firstly need to focus on the basic operation of the airport which includes safety in landing and takeoff, arrival and departures which also includes check-in , boarding, security, food & beverages segment and baggage pick up and retail shops.

The major drivers of the smart airport market includes the rise in demand for automated processes which includes the automation of passport authentication, E-Gates and baggage monitoring and handling the enhancing and heavy investment & expenditure on the airports which includes the development of waiting lounges, megahubs, Cyber clubs and food & beverages shops, the increase in the number of passengers that are travelling by Air in the present scenario by various airlines across the globe. The passengers travel by air because they find it feasible in accordance in time and also if any emergency occurs it is the fastest mode of transporation The upgradation in the security systems such as arrival and departure check and efficient monitoring and controlling of airport also is a major driver of the smart airport market.

The smart airports consists and deploys all the strength of available and emerging technologies. On the basis of segmentation the smart airport market is divided into four segments on the basis of communication systems, security systems, End point devices, passenger baggage and ground controlling system The communication systems includes factors such as the wireless airports, smartphones, social media and near field communication. The security systems includes the factors such as cyber security market and biometrics market. The end point devices market includes the factors such as sensors, video conferencing, Ip phone and tags market. passenger baggage and ground controlling systems includes the factors such as RFID baggage reconciliation system, the interactive advance information, I-beacons and E-Gates.

On the basis of geography, the global smart airport market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, APAC, Europe and RoW. Currently, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR through the forecast period due to rise in number of air passengers and up gradation of services and technologies such as communication systems, baggage & cargo handling systems, and security systems. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects that, the Asia-Pacific will reach 1.8 billion annual passengers by 2035, through the overall market size of 3.1 billion. And also Its annual average growth rate of 4.7% will be the second-highest, behind the Middle East. In Asia-Pacific region, China, India and Indonesia are the fastest growing market country in terms of additional passengers per year during the forecast period where China is expected to reach 817 million new passengers for a total of 1.3 billion, India is expected to reach 322 million new passengers for a total of 442 million and Indonesia is expected to reach 135 million new passengers for a total of 242 million. Apart from this, North America is expected to fastest growing after the Asia-Pacific where the rate of annual passengers will grow by 2.8% annually and in 2035 will carry a total of 1.3 billion passengers, an additional 536 million passengers per year. In which, U.S. alone is expected to reach 484 million new passengers for a total of 1.1 billion in forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Airport Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Key Market Players Include: IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Sabre Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc, Thales Group, Amadeus IT Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Gentrack, NEC Corporation of America, Indra Siestema S.A., T-Systems, SITA, Raytheon Company, Qinetiq Group PLC, Vision-Box.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

By Security Systems:

Biometrics

Cyber Security

By Communication Systems:

Smartphone

Social Media

Near Field Communication

Wireless Airports

By End-Point Devices:

Sensors

IP Phone

Video Conferencing

Tags

By Passenger Cargo & Baggage Ground Handling Control:

RFID Baggage Reconcilation System

Interactive Advance Information System

E-Gates

I-Beacons

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

Scope of Report:

What are the key uses of Smart Airport that have been identified and what are the benefits associated with them?

Which asset classes is Smart Airport likely to disrupt and how?

Which segment of the financial services industry will benefit the most from a gradual movement to the technology?

What phase of development are various use cases of Smart Airport currently in and by when are they expected to be implemented?

Which segment will witness the earliest implementation and why?

Which factors will be driving the adoption of the technology through the forecast period?

What factors are expected to impede the adoption of the technology?

Which consortiums are actively participating to endorse the use of Smart Airport?

Which governments are exploring, supporting and promoting the use of Smart Airport and how?

Who are the key technology providers in the market for different use cases and what are their business models?

What is the most prominent strategy such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Product Launch among financial institutions for leveraging the technology?

