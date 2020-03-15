Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Industry Outlook to 2023 – AK Steel, Specialty Coating Systems, Amicoat, AntiMicrobial Environments, BASF, Biocote, Bio-Gate, DowDuPont, Gelest, Harland Medical Systems, ICET.Inc, Microban, Nolla, Organogenesis, Parx Plastics, Polygiene, Porex, Röchling, DSM, Sciessent

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- An antimicrobial surface contains an antimicrobial agent that inhibits the ability of microorganisms to grow on the surface of a material.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces business, shared in Chapter 3.

Major Market Players

AK Steel

Specialty Coating Systems

Amicoat

AntiMicrobial Environments

BASF

Biocote

Bio-Gate

DowDuPont

Gelest

Harland Medical Systems

ICET.Inc

Microban

Nolla

Organogenesis

Parx Plastics

Polygiene

Porex

Röchling

DSM

Sciessent

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Silver and nanosilver

Copper

Hydrogels

Chitosan

Silanes

Sulfates

Graphene and carbon nanotubes

Biomaterials and biotechnology

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare facilities

Medical implants, surgical equipment

Kitchens, restaurants and appliances

Agriculture and veterinary

Buildings

Consumer electronics

Clothing and textiles

Laboratory equipment

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

