Specialty Resins Market (Resin Type – Vinyl, Epoxy, Polyamides, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR); End use Industry – Building and Construction, Automotive, Water Treatment, Marine, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Specialty Resins Market – Overview

Specialty resins are a high-performance class of resins that are manufactured to provide superior thermal and chemical resistance to materials in which they are used. Specialty resins are of types such as epoxy, vinyl, polyamides, UPR, and others. Out of all the resin types, epoxy is the most used resin because of its outstanding performance and resistance. Specialty polyamide resins, an important class of specialty resins, is a type of high-performance polyamide resin that delivers toughness, flexibility, chemical resistance, and permeation resistance. Specialty polyamide resins include specialty nylon resin, which is used in car parts. It is also employed to protect sensitive electronic components. Specialty polyamide resins are also available in medical grades. Unsaturated polyester resins are condensation products of unsaturated acids or anhydrides and diols with/without diacids. The unsaturation present in this type of polyesters provides a site for subsequent cross-linking. Specialty polyester resins are resistant to fire and electricity. Due to these properties, these resins are used in electric equipment, building panels, navy boats, and printed circuit boards. Others types of specialty resins include ion-exchange resins and ionomer resins. In water treatment, ion-exchange resins are used for the removal of certain metals from industrial and municipal wastewater.

Based on end-user, the specialty resins market has been divided into building & construction, automotive, water treatment, marine, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and others. Building & construction is a key end-user segment of the global specialty resins market. It is followed by the automotive segment. Specialty resin is the key ingredient of paints and coatings. The automotive industry relies on specialty resins to protect critical components and impart a unique and stylish appearance. These resins provide high performance and are used in the interior and exterior metal and plastic components. Specialty resins provide a matte finish to the vehcile. Specialty epoxy resins are used in lightweight aerospace composite materials as they are high-performing resins that protect against harsh climates. These resins are used in the aerospace industry in the form of composites and coatings.

Based on region, the global specialty resins market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global specialty resins market. It is followed by Europe. Increase in construction activities and rise in demand for vehicles in these regions are augmenting demand for specialty resins in Asia Pacific and Europe.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for specialty resins at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global specialty resins market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for specialty resins during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for expansion in the specialty resins market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global specialty resins market. Porter’s five forces model for the specialty resins market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global specialty resins market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-use, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for specialty resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual end-user segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global specialty resins market. Key players profiled in the report are DowDuPont, BASF SE, Emerald Performance Materials, Arkema, Huntsman International LLC, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Royal DSM, Aldex Chemical Company Limited, Radiant Color NV, International Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Thermax Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global specialty resins market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global specialty resins market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each resin type and end-user segment have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Specialty Resins Market – Resin Type Analysis

Vinyl

Epoxy

Polyamides

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Others

Global Specialty Resins Market – End-user Analysis

Building & Construction

Automotive

Water Treatment

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Others

Global Specialty Resins Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-users that use specialty resins

The report also includes major production sites of specialty resins in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors responsible to build the roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the specialty resins market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global specialty resins market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market in order to understand competition level

Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

