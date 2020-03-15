Strain Gauges Market Growth, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – VPG, HBM, Zemic, Yiling, HYCSYQ, NMB, KYOWA and Others

Strain Gauges, also called Strain Gages, are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.

The global average price of Strain Gauges is in the decreasing trend, from 665 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 631 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China is the largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, enjoying production market share nearly 15.91% in 2016.

Strain Gauges demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

Although production of Strain Gauges brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gauges field abruptly.

According to this study, over the next five years the Strain Gauges market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 210 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strain Gauges business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Strain Gauges Market Players

VPG

HBM

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

NMB

KYOWA

LCT

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

Hualanhai

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Strain Gauges consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Strain Gauges market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Strain Gauges manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Strain Gauges with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Strain Gauges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Strain Gauges value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Other (for Special Applications)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electronics and Measurement

Construction

Industrial

Other

Global Strain Gauges Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

