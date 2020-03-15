Superabsorbent Polymer Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry With Deep Insight of Forecast Years 2018-2026

Superabsorbent polymer is a material that absorbs and retains substantial volumes of water and aqueous solutions. Superabsorbent polymer is available in granular, solid, or powder forms. This polymer can absorb up to several hundred times its own weight in aqueous solution and can resist release of the absorbed fluid under pressure. Superabsorbent polymer is widely used due to its excellent water-absorbing and retaining capacities in baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and in the agriculture sector. In the agriculture sector, it provides suitable environment for seeds to grow. Superabsorbent polymer is used in agriculture, forestry, and gardening as an agent for retaining water in the soil. It improves seed germination and increases yield.

Based on resin, the superabsorbent polymer market is divided into sodium polyacrylate, potassium polyacrylate, polyacrylate copolymers, ethylene maleic anhydride copolymers, polysaccharides, and others. Sodium polyacrylate is a leading segment of the global superabsorbent polymer market. In terms of application, the global superabsorbent polymer market is bifurcated into hygiene and non-hygiene application. The hygiene segmented is further segregated into diapers, adult incontinence, and sanitary products, whereas the non-hygiene segment is further split into packaging, medical & health care, agriculture, and industrial. Rise in demand for disposable diapers and female hygiene products with high absorption fuels demand for superabsorbent polymers in hygiene applications. Increase in efforts toward enhancing the quality of crops and soil boosts demand for superabsorbent polymer in the agriculture sub-segment. Rise in standards of living and increase in disposable income fuels demand for processed foods around the world. This, in turn, increases use of superabsorbent polymer for packaging material to improve the shelf life of products.

Based on region, the global superabsorbent polymer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global superabsorbent polymer market due to increase in disposable income, growth in population, and expansion of end-use industries. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America. Increase in agricultural activities and rise in research activities in the medical and pharmaceutical industries in Europe and North America drive demand for superabsorbent polymer in these regions.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for superabsorbent polymer at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global superabsorbent polymer market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for superabsorbent polymer during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the superabsorbent polymer market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global superabsorbent polymer market. Porter’s five forces model for the superabsorbent polymer market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and resin segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global superabsorbent polymer market by segmenting it in terms of resin, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for superabsorbent polymer in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global superabsorbent polymer market. Key players profiled in the report are Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd, KAO Corporation, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd., Emerging Technologies Inc., Water-sorb, Tramfloc Inc., Yixing Danson Technology, Technical Absorbents, Hosokawa Micron B.V, and SOCO Chemical. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global superabsorbent polymer market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global superabsorbent polymer market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each resin and application segment has been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, by Resin

Sodium Polyacrylate

Potassium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate Copolymers

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers

Polysaccharides

Others

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, by Application

Hygienic

Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Sanitary Products

Non-hygienic

Packaging

Medical & Health Care

Agriculture

Industrial

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Colombia Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various resins and applications, wherein superabsorbent polymer is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the superabsorbent polymer market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global superabsorbent polymer market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

