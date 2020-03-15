Synthetic Graphite Market Leaps Forward, New Research Discusses driving factors of 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the synthetic graphite market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global synthetic graphite market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for synthetic graphite during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the synthetic graphite market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global synthetic graphite market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the synthetic graphite market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global synthetic graphite market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use industry. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for synthetic graphite in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual product and end-use industry segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the synthetic graphite market include GrafTech International, Showa Denko K.K., SGL Group, Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., SEC Carbon, Ltd., Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd., and Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the size of the synthetic graphite market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global synthetic graphite market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use industry. Market size and forecast for each product and end-use industry have been provided for the global and regional market.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Synthetic Graphite Market, by Product

Electrodes

Isostatic

Specialty Graphite

Carbon Fibers

Others

Global Synthetic Graphite Market, by End-use Industry

Electronics

Nuclear Industry

Chemical Industry

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgy Ferrous Non-ferrous

Energy Storage & Transmission

Others

Global Synthetic Graphite Market, by Region

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the synthetic graphite market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

List of key developments in the synthetic graphite market made by major players

List of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the synthetic graphite market at global, regional, and country level

Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. It helps them analyze the strengths and weaknesses of competitors to gain a strategic position in the market.

