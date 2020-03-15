VTOL UAV Market Survey 2019

The worldwide market for VTOL UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 2340 million US$ in 2024, from 1430 million US$ in 2019.

The VTOL UAV Market report provides a detailed analysis of the current and historical VTOL UAV market trends, development patterns, and the correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts, as well as the hard-hitting market facts.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator,or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.

As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally.

The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and it’s respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market.

The report also takes into account the market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, influencing the growth pattern of the key market segments. The section also focuses on the key micro- and macroeconomic factors impacting the growth of the overall market.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers, DJI, PARROT, 3D Robotics, AscTec, Yamaha, XAIRCRAFT, ZERO TECH, Ehang, IAI, CybAero, Alpha Unmanned Systems, Microdrones, Ewatt, Hanhe, GoPro, LONCIN MOTOR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Small Sized VTOL UAV

The global VTOL UAV market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

This report covers the key players’ data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume, and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume, and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

VTOL UAV Market report Includes:

An overview of the global market and technologies for the VTOL UAV. Relevant patent analysis. Comprehensive profiles of major participants in the industry. Trend and forecast analysis: Examination of recent trends and advancements in the product pipeline of the market as well as new approaches to deal with the new challenges. Segmentation analysis: Coverage of all the market segments, including product type, application, end-users, and industry verticals among others. Market Dynamics: Analysis of the market’s dynamics, particularly growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Regional analysis: Global VTOL UAV market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Strategic analysis: This includes partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and competitive landscape of VTOL UAV in the global market.

Lastly, the VTOL UAV report presents statistics, market current trends, and end-user applications. The VTOL UAV research conclusions, findings, appendix, and data source with a summarized view of the VTOL UAV market is also included in this report.

