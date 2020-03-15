Thin Film Solar Cell Market Expected to Reach $39,512 Million, Globally, by 2023

The thin film solar cell market was valued at $11,421 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $39,512 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the cadmium telluride (CdTe) type segment accounted for more than half share of the total market. Increasing awareness toward boosting green energy and cost & performance efficiency of thin film solar cell drives the global market.

Thin film solar is specifically made by placing one or more layers of photovoltaic material on a surface, such as plastic, glass, or metal. Thin film utilizes relatively cheaper substrate which makes it cost-effective as compared to silicon. These films are easier to work with and need lesser quantity of substrate material to absorb light as compared to silicon. Furthermore, several research activities resulted into the increased efficiency of thin film solar cell, which beat multi-crystalline silicon cells. These cells are ideal for variety of applications, such as residential and commercial, owing to their non-penetrating peel and installation flexibility. These are also used in large canal waterway solar covers and floating solar reservoir covers to decrease water losses due to evaporation.

The factors that drive the global market are increase in energy consumption globally, performance efficiency of thin film solar cell, more installation flexibility of thin films, and increase in awareness toward boosting green energy. However, technological complexity associated with the manufacturing and use of thin film solar cell is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in research activities in the field of thin film solar cells is expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the near future.

The cadmium telluride (CdTe) is the leading type segment, which is the only thin film solar panel technology that exceeded the cost-efficiency of crystalline silicon solar panels. It possesses the lowest energy payback time as compared to other photovoltaic technologies and environmental concerns related to cadmium are expected to be resolved by recycling it at the end of their life time. Utility is the leading end-user segment, occupied more than half of the share in global market.

The on-grid installation segment dominated the global market, with nearly five-sixths of the total market share, in 2016. On-grid installation are usually cheaper, simpler to install, and require lower equipment costs. It offers 100% efficient batteries that are capable of absorbing surplus energy and generate the excess power, which are conserved for later use.

In 2016, Europe dominated the global market, owing to the regulatory measures for the reduction of carbon emission and increase in demand for solar system installation in this region. In addition, government support to develop innovative business model to increase the availability of electricity to meet the demand by energy-intensive industries drives the market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific is the second leading region, which is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7%, in terms of revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

The key companies profiled in the report include Oxford Photovoltaics, Hankey Asia Ltd., Global Solar, Inc., Xunlight Kunshan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, First Solar, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., MiaSole Hi-Tech Corp., Trony Solar, and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

Analyst Review:

Thin film solar cell is especially made by arranging one or more layers of photovoltaic material on distinct surface, such as glass, metal, or plastic. These films own the property of bandgap and need ten times lesser quantity of material as compared to silicon to absorb light. These are the cost-effective & efficient solution to transform sunlight into electricity and can be used in residential, commercial, utility purposes. These are also used in large canal waterway solar covers to decrease water losses due to evaporation. In 2016, the utility end-user segment accounted for more than half share of the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

In 2016, cadmium telluride was the leading segment, which can be used by the end of their life time as the environmental concerns related to cadmium can be resolved and recycled. This is the only thin-film solar panel technology that exceeded the cost-efficiency of crystalline silicon solar panel and as compared to other photovoltaic technologies cadmium telluride possesses the lower energy payback time. The on-grid installation segment dominated the global market, with nearly five-sixths of the total market share, in 2016. On-grid installation are usually cheaper, simpler to install, and adds lower equipment costs.

Europe is the most significant market for thin film solar cell, in terms of both revenue and volume. Germany dominated the European thin film solar cell market in 2016, in terms of both value and volume. Asia-Pacific is expected to show excellent growth on account of the government support to develop innovative business model to increase the flexibility of electricity demand by energy-intensive industries, regulatory measures for the reduction of carbon emission, and increase in demand for solar system installation. LAMEA is estimated to grow at a highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2017 to 2023.

