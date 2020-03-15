Transformer Core Market is Expected to Reach $8,897 Million, Globally, by 2022

The global transformer core market is expected to garner $8,897 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the period 2016-2022. Power transformers dominated with around half of the total share of the market revenue and volume in 2015. The rising need for integration of renewable sources of energy for electricity generation along with infrastructural development in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina are expected to pose opportunities for the players in the global transformer core market.

The market for transformer core is on a continuous rise due to increase in government investment in renewable power projects as well as the rapid industrialization and urbanization. Major drivers of the market are rising demand for electricity from various industries, increasing demand for transmission, and expansion of power projects to integrate renewable energy resources along with rapid urbanization globally. However, price fluctuations in electrical steel and ferrite could hamper the growth of the market.

In the year 2015, the power transformer segment occupied around half of the overall transformer core market, and is expected to maintain its lead. This is due to the large quantity of electrical steel used for manufacturing power transformers to carry heavy loads at power stations.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for approximately 60% revenue share of the market in 2015, and are expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in infrastructural and industrial development, especially in China, India, and other developing economies. The growth of the world transformer core market is expected to be driven by the increase in demand for electricity generation, especially in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions.

Key players in the world transformer core market are concentrating on acquiring local players to strengthen their market reach as well as to expanding their customer base. Major companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Crompton Greaves, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Ferroxcube International Holding B.V

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and opportunities in the world transformer core market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Estimations and forecasts are accessed by analyzing the factors affecting the growth of the market and future market potential from 2014 to 2022, in terms of value and volume.

Region- and country-specific analyses of market value and volume are based on primary as well as secondary sources and are comprehensively analyzed.

Competitive intelligence (of leading producers and suppliers) facilitates in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report offers key insights on strategic analysis of various companies as well as the value chain for transformer cores.

List of Figures

About Us

