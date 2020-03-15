Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024
Global Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market report analyzes top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) are a type of wind turbine where the main rotor shaft is set vertically and the main components are located at the base of the turbine. This arrangement allows the generator and gearbox to be located close to the ground, facilitating service and repair. VAWTs do not need to be pointed into the wind, which removes the need for wind-sensing and orientation mechanisms. Vertical axis wind turbines offer several potential advantages over the standard horizontal axis wind turbines which are now in common use worldwide.
Scope of the Report:
The US and Europe are the major suppliers of vertical axis wind turbine and also the major consumption markets. In the US, the large land makes it expansive to connect the remote villages into grid. And there is also massive wind power resource, which drive the development of vertical axis wind turbine industry.
China is another major consumption market. Due to the supportive policies established in recent years, the wind power industry is fast developing. In China, the added capacity of wind turbine is more than 100 megawatts in 2014, while most of them are horizontal axis wind turbines.
The worldwide market for Vertical Axis Wind Turbine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 16300 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UGE
Helix Wind
Wind Harvest
Astralux
Kliux Energies
Sycamore Energy
Ropatec
Arborwind
Quietrevolution
Turbine
Luethi Enterprises
Aeolos
Oy Windside Production
Eastern Wind Power
Windspire Energy
SAW
Ningbo Fengshen
MUCE
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Darrieus
Savonius
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Commercial and Industrial
Fishery and Recreational Boats
Hybrid Systems
Pastures, Farms and Remote Villages
Potable Systems for Leisure
Pumping
Desalination and Purification
Remote Monitoring
Research and Education
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Vertical Axis Wind Turbine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vertical Axis Wind Turbine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vertical Axis Wind Turbine in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Vertical Axis Wind Turbine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vertical Axis Wind Turbine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Vertical Axis Wind Turbine by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Vertical Axis Wind Turbine by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vertical Axis Wind Turbine by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Vertical Axis Wind Turbine by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Vertical Axis Wind Turbine by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Forecast (2019-2024)
