Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market are presented in the report.

The global market for veterinary ultrasound scanners is expected to witness high growth in terms of value in high economic countries due to increasing pet adoption and vet expenditure. Additionally, the development of advanced veterinary ultrasound scanners, such as wireless veterinary, portable, and high resolution ultrasound scanners, is expected to create enormous growth opportunities for the participants operating in the veterinary ultrasound scanners market. Increasing food safety concern, high consumption of livestock products, increasing screening of wild and pet animals are the factors consequently expected to boost the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners over the forecast period.

The report includes veterinary ultrasound scanners such as portable/handheld ultrasound scanner and cart-based ultrasound scanner. The portable/handheld ultrasound scanners are mostly adopted due to ease in handling and portability.

In terms of revenue, the veterinary ultrasound scanners market in China is expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing pet population and availability of cost-effective veterinary ultrasound scanners. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of segments classified into product type, imaging technology, end users and regions. The report provides analysis of the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Portable/Hand Held Ultrasound Scanner

Cart Based Ultrasound Scanner

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different product types. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

The report analyses the market on the basis of the imaging technology and end user and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of imaging technology, the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented into:

Digital Imaging Technology

Analog Imaging Technology

Contrast Imaging Technology

On the basis of the end users, the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Breeding and Farms

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of region, the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China & Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APEJ

Japan

China

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



In addition, we have considered the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the veterinary ultrasound scanners market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help identify the existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the veterinary ultrasound scanners market. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

Detailed profiles of veterinary ultrasound scanners manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Examples of some of the key players operating in the veterinary ultrasound scanners market are Siemens AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Esaote SpA, DRAMI?SKI S. A. and IMV Technologies SA.

