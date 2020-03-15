Virtual Power Plant Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years

The global virtual power plant market was valued at $762 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $4,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2017 to 2023. North America is expected to dominate the market and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. The improvements in energy storage technologies have enabled industrial and commercial frameworks to consider clean and renewable energy utility as a feasible and economic option.

Virtual power plant is an aggregation of decentralized generators with the outline to integrate different distributed energy sources such as biomass plants, biogas block heating plants, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants.

Rise in demand for renewable energy in power generation sector, changes in dynamic of power grids from centralized to distributed, and moderating costs and easy accessibility of energy storage drive the growth of the virtual power plant market. However, health concerns over high frequency human exposure of electromagnetic and radio waves hamper the potential of the market for different end users.

The industrial segment accounted for around half the share of global market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to energy efficiency of VPPs. However, residential end users are also expected to grow with a high CAGR due to rise in demand for renewable energy.

In 2016, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than four-fifths share of the global market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, high demand from the emerging countries, such as China, Australia, and South Korea, is estimated to drive the market growth.

The major companies profiled in the report include, ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Comverge, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, EnerNOC, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd., and others.

Analyst Review:

Virtual power plant (VPP) as a power grid management system, links several types of distributed generation as one power plant, and operate the one power plant on demand response and ancillary service in power grid. VPP is a technology to efficiently manage different resources related to generation, storage, and demand resources by using software. It strengthens the flexibility of power grid operation based on Information Communication Technology (ICT), totally managing both supply and demand side resources.

The use of renewable energy sources and energy storage systems is on an increase while fostering new policies for energy industries. Changes in power systems from centralized power systems to distributed power systems include sustainable and renewable energy sources, emergency generators, and energy conversion & savings. However, distributed energy resources can cause instability and unreliability of power grids, and there is a lack of business models permitting general consumers to participate in the wholesale and retail markets for profit.

North America is expected to have a significant market share in the global market by 2023. Inclination toward renewable energy is projected to expand North America’s market share as such systems are available and integrated in the region. In addition, robust industrial development is expected to expand the Asia-Pacific market share.

