Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market 2019: Research and Treatment Analysis – VHB Life Science Inc, Wilson’s Therapeutics AB, Kadmon Holding Inc

Wilson’s disease is a genetic disorder caused by the loss of function of the ATP7B copper-binding protein that leads to impaired copper transport and excretion, which results in accumulation of free copper in the bloodstream that results in damage of liver, brain, and other organs.

The global Wilson’s disease treatment market was valued at US$ 392.0 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

North America accounts for the largest share in the global Wilson’s disease treatment market, followed by Europe. This is mainly attributed due to rapid growth in aging population in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fast growing market for Wilson’s disease over the forecast period. Increasing population in China and India position these as highly lucrative markets for Wilson’s disease treatment. Increase in health expenditure on healthcare further fuels growth of Wilson’s disease treatment market in the region. The market is expected to show high growth rate in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period as Asia consist of 60% of the world’s current population and as Wilson’s disease is a hereditary disease the chance of expansion of this disease is more in Asia Pacific region.

Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Tsumura & Co, Merck & Co, VHB Life Science Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, Wilson’s Therapeutics AB, Noble Pharma Co Ltd, Kadmon Holding Inc,

Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market Segmented by Types:

D-Penicillamine

Trientine

Tetrathiomolybdate

Others

Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market segmented by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Wilson’s Disease Treatment are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

