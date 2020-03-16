1,6-Hexanediol Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on 1,6-Hexanediol Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global 1,6-Hexanediol market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 1,6-Hexanediol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1,6-Hexanediol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Ube Industries

Lanxess

Perstorp

Lishui Nanming Chemical

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity grade 99%

Purity grade 99.7%

Others

Segment by Application

Coating

Polyurethane

Polyester Plasticizers

Others

Table of Contents

1 1,6-Hexanediol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,6-Hexanediol

1.2 1,6-Hexanediol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Purity grade 99%

1.2.3 Purity grade 99.7%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 1,6-Hexanediol Segment by Application

1.3.1 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Polyurethane

1.3.4 Polyester Plasticizers

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Size

1.4.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 1,6-Hexanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,6-Hexanediol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 1,6-Hexanediol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 1,6-Hexanediol Production

3.4.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 1,6-Hexanediol Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 1,6-Hexanediol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 1,6-Hexanediol Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 1,6-Hexanediol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,6-Hexanediol Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 1,6-Hexanediol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ube Industries

7.2.1 Ube Industries 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 1,6-Hexanediol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ube Industries 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Lanxess

7.3.1 Lanxess 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 1,6-Hexanediol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Lanxess 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Perstorp

7.4.1 Perstorp 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 1,6-Hexanediol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Perstorp 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Lishui Nanming Chemical

7.5.1 Lishui Nanming Chemical 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 1,6-Hexanediol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Lishui Nanming Chemical 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

7.6.1 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 1,6-Hexanediol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fushun Tianfu Chemicals

7.7.1 Fushun Tianfu Chemicals 1,6-Hexanediol Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 1,6-Hexanediol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fushun Tianfu Chemicals 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 1,6-Hexanediol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,6-Hexanediol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,6-Hexanediol

8.4 1,6-Hexanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 1,6-Hexanediol Distributors List

9.3 1,6-Hexanediol Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market Forecast

11.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global 1,6-Hexanediol Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

