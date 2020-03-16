3D Dental Scanners Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 112 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

3D dental scanner is a device that identifies, analyzes, collects and draws/displays shapes or three-dimensional models of dental or solid objects. A 3D dental scanner enables the capture of geometric shapes and the recreation of the physical appearance of tangible objects, allowing them to be built and displayed on a computer device.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing affordability among people. The rapidly dropping prices of dental scanners as well as increasing availability of low-cost quality dental scanners is enabling dentists to adopt these products at a faster rate. Also, the added benefit of decreasing time consumption for one patient’s diagnosis and treatment, broadens their spectrum of reach to more patients, thus increasing their profit. The companies are continuously focusing on developing affordable dental scanners. For instance, Dental Wings is using a biocompatible finish for the wand that helps to reduce the manufacturing cost.

The global 3D Dental Scanners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1 during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

PLANMECA OY

3Shape

AICON 3D Systems

AGE Solutions

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

Amann Girrbach

ASAHIROENTGEN

Carestream Health

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Condor

Densy3D

Dental Wings

GT Medical

Morita

Kulzer

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

ZIRKONZAHN

Segment by Type

Desktop

Portable

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 3D Dental Scanners capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key 3D Dental Scanners manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

