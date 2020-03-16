3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market 2019 Strategic Assessment – APPLE, INC., AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE, GOOGLE LLC

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling industry. The 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94%, during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.

3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Segmentation:

This report on Global 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Global 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including APPLE, INC., AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE, GOOGLE LLC, AUTODESK, INC., TRIMBLE, INC., INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES,TOPCON CORPORATION, CYBERCITY 3D, INC., ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE (ESRI) and GOLDEN SOFTWARE LLC, amongst others.

United States to Hold a Lion’s Share of the Market

United States boasts of a strong automotive sector buoyed by the presence of major players and technologically advanced capabilities. The huge volume of adoption of connected vehicles in the United States clearly outlines a growing trend of connected cars, which proportionately pushes the need for better and enhanced navigation capabilities, thereby, driving the market growth. In addition, the USDOT is funding the growth of connected cars by forming a unique partnership between public bodies and multiple OEMs and carmakers to deploy and test the performance of a broad array of connected vehicle applications, associated infrastructure. The construction sector is expected to fortify to a much stronger extent, with new regulations, and initiatives. The Trump administration has proposed a plan to spend over USD 1 trillion in construction sector, in 2018, led mostly by private businesses.

Automotive Industry to Witness the Second Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

The market for 3D mapping and modelling has been buoyed by the adoption of this technology by various taxi and ridesharing service companies. For instance, Uber, in Feb 2017, announced that it would begin generating its own 3D maps of Singapore, showcasing the ride-hail company’s increased investment in mapping, the goals of which appear to be twofold: lay the groundwork for Uber’s fleet of self-driving cars and outpace Google. Driverless cars have many different kinds of sensors including cameras, lidar, and radar but they are not yet capable of fully understanding what they see. For example, before an autonomous car approaches a junction, it needs to know exactly where the traffic light will be. Because of this, driverless/ connected cars need highly detailed 3D maps of the roads they are to navigate, which is expected to boost the 3D mapping adoption.

This independent 111 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

