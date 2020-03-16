Acrylate Monomers By Product Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Sales and Applications 2019 to 2026:Global QYResearch

The Global Acrylate Monomers Market Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Acrylate Monomers Market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Acrylate Monomers Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Evonik Industries

The DOW Chemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical

LG Chem

Arkema

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

Nippon Shokubai

Estron Chemical

Esstech

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Gelest

Kuraray

Chi Mei Corporation

Gantrade Corporation

Ted Pella Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Methyl Methacrylate

Butyl Methacrylate

Ethyl Methacrylate

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate

Allyl Methacrylate

Glycidyl Methacrylate

Cyclohexyl Methacrylate

Stearyl Methacrylate

Lauryl Methacrylate Segment by Application

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Electronics

Advertisement & Communication

Others

Table of Contents

Global Acrylate Monomers Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Acrylate Monomers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylate Monomers

1.2 Acrylate Monomers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Methyl Methacrylate

1.2.3 Butyl Methacrylate

1.2.4 Ethyl Methacrylate

1.2.5 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate

1.2.6 Allyl Methacrylate

1.2.7 Glycidyl Methacrylate

1.2.8 Cyclohexyl Methacrylate

1.2.9 Stearyl Methacrylate

1.2.10 Lauryl Methacrylate

1.3 Acrylate Monomers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Acrylate Monomers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Architecture & Construction

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Advertisement & Communication

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Acrylate Monomers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Acrylate Monomers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Acrylate Monomers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Acrylate Monomers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Acrylate Monomers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Acrylate Monomers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylate Monomers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Acrylate Monomers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylate Monomers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Acrylate Monomers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Acrylate Monomers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Acrylate Monomers Production

3.4.1 North America Acrylate Monomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Acrylate Monomers Production

3.5.1 Europe Acrylate Monomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Acrylate Monomers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Acrylate Monomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Acrylate Monomers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Acrylate Monomers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Acrylate Monomers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Acrylate Monomers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Acrylate Monomers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Acrylate Monomers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Acrylate Monomers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Acrylate Monomers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Acrylate Monomers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Acrylate Monomers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Acrylate Monomers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylate Monomers Business

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Evonik Industries

7.2.1 Evonik Industries Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Evonik Industries Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 The DOW Chemical Company

7.3.1 The DOW Chemical Company Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 The DOW Chemical Company Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sumitomo Chemical

7.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Chem Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Arkema

7.6.1 Arkema Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Arkema Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BASF Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Eastman Chemical Company

7.8.1 Eastman Chemical Company Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Eastman Chemical Company Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nippon Shokubai

7.9.1 Nippon Shokubai Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nippon Shokubai Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Estron Chemical

7.10.1 Estron Chemical Acrylate Monomers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Acrylate Monomers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Estron Chemical Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Esstech

7.12 Miwon Specialty Chemical

7.13 Fushun Anxin Chemical

7.14 Gelest

7.15 Kuraray

7.16 Chi Mei Corporation

7.17 Gantrade Corporation

7.18 Ted Pella

8 Acrylate Monomers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acrylate Monomers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylate Monomers

8.4 Acrylate Monomers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Acrylate Monomers Distributors List

9.3 Acrylate Monomers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Acrylate Monomers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Acrylate Monomers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Acrylate Monomers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Acrylate Monomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Acrylate Monomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Acrylate Monomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Acrylate Monomers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Acrylate Monomers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Acrylate Monomers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

