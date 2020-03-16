Alginic Acid Market expected to gain traction in the forecast period 2027 with the significant CAGR

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Alginic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Seaweeds are classified into brown, red and green based on its pigmentation. Alginic acid is also known as alginate is hydrophilic colloidal polysaccharide obtained from the brown seaweed. It is a naturally occurring linear copolymer popular for its varied industrial applications. The term Alginate is used for its salts derived from sargassum seaweed i.e. brown algae and alginic acid itself. It is present in the brown algae cell walls. It has a color range from white to yellowish- brown powder. It is used majorly in processed food. When combined with aluminum hydroxide and magnesium carbonate, alginic acid forms antacids.

Global Alginic Acid: Market Dynamics

The global alginic acid market is driven by the food industry. The alginic acid market is driven by various factors such as increasing demand for the processed food, meat products, and dairy products in food and beverage industries. The alginic acid and its salts are used in varied medical applications such as ailments, curing infections and healing wounds. Moreover, the properties of alginic acid and its salts favoring the market are water absorption quality used in dehydrated products such as paper and textiles. The extensive industrial and commercial use of the alginic acid attracts the potential market players towards the alginic acid and its salts and thus favors the market growth. The global alginic acid market is expected to gain traction in the forecast period with the significant CAGR owing to the health benefits and commercial applications.

However, the factors affecting the alginic acid market is the costly cultivation of brown seaweeds as they cannot be cultivated by vegetable means. Apart from this, the growth of the market can be stagnant due to possible side effects of the alginic acid, such as stomach swelling and in rare cases heart failure. It should be avoided by the geriatric patients and in the case of renal dysfunction.

Global Alginic Acid: Segmentation

Based on its salts, alginic acid is segmented into

Sodium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Ammonium Alginate

Lithium

Magnesium

Propylene Glycol Alginate

Based on its Industry use, Alginic acid is segmented into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Art and Crafts

Textile and Paper Industry

Industries and Technical

Leisure Industry

Other Air fresher Fertilizer



Based on functional usage, alginic acid is segmented into

Moisture Retainer

Thickening agent

A gelling agent

Adhesive

Coating

Stabilizer

Foaming and emulsifying agent

Global Alginic Acid: Segment Overview

The alginic acid market is segmented based on its salts. It is segmented into sodium, potassium and calcium alginate. The sodium salt of alginic acid is Sodium alginate with the molecular formula NaC6H7O6. It is extracted from brown seaweed. The potassium alginate salt is extracted from the seaweed and has a chemical formula KC6H7O6. Calcium alginate is obtained by replacing sodium with the calcium in the sodium alginate salt. It has chemical formula C12H14CaO12. It is also segmented into lithium, magnesium, and propylene glycol alginate. By its industrial use, alginic acid is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, leisure, paper and textile, art and craft, and technical and industrial.

In textile and paper industry, alginic acid is used for waterproofing and fireproofing fabrics. In beverages and jellies, it is used as a thickening agent. In technical and industrial applications, alginic acid is used in casting, textile screen printing, welding rods, and paints and dyes. In leisure industries, it is popularly used in face masks. In food and beverage, it is used as a meat binder, preserves frozen fish. In arts and crafts, alginic acid is used for craft castings, fine art castings, and taxidermy. Owing to its healing power, an alginic acid is utilized in the dietary supplements especially in slimming aids. It is also beneficial in tablet binder and dissolver. As it quickly absorbs water, alginic acid is widely used in cosmetics as moisture retainer and thickener especially in lipsticks. Based on functional uses, it is segmented into a gelling agent, as an adhesive, in welding rod coatings, in dyes and paints, as a thickening agent, and as moisture retainer in the personal care products.

Global Alginic Acid: Regional Overview

Regionally, the global alginic acid market is divided into Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The global alginic acid market is dominated by the Europe and North America owing to increasing number of food and beverage industries. Due to growing demand for packaged food, meat products, and pharmaceutical uses, Asia Pacific is expected to have significant contribution in the alginic acid market in the forecast period. Alginic acid along with its salts is expected to gain traction regarding market share shortly.

Global Alginic Acid: Players

The prominent players contributing in the alginic acid market growth are KIMICA Corporation, SNAP Natural & Alginate Products, Cargill Incorporated, IRO Alginate, Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd, Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd., Protan AS, Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd.

